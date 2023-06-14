It's an exciting time for the sci-fi juggernaut, with returning showrunner Russel T Davies putting a modern, queer spin on the classic. And that applies to everything, including the beloved character's costume .

The new era of Doctor Who is approaching slowly but steadily, with Ncuti Gatwa set to make his debut as the titular Time Lord during the show's 60th anniversary celebrations later this year.

Unlike his predecessors, Gatwa's Doctor will wear a different outfit each episode, and behind-the-scenes images have given us glimpses of the sort of style we can expect. Speaking of the Doctor's garb, Gatwa revealed how the producers approached what remains one of the character's most defining traits this time around.

“Months after getting the role, I went to see the producers and get the scripts, and they asked me my thoughts on the show’s costumes,” Gatwa told Vogue. “I was talking about Ralph Lauren’s collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two historically Black colleges, which [are] really preppy. They were like, ‘Cool, but it’s quite traditional'."

He added: "I guess I was thinking about catering to the audience that already watches Doctor Who, but they’re like, ‘Let’s push it forward.’ They’re really keen on progress, and it doesn’t always feel like that in the landscape of British television.”

His companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, will also don a selection of costumes, some of which have given us hints as to what sort of adventures her and the Doctor will be up to, including a regency dress and a 60s get-up.

