And now the incoming Doctor has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the same costume, sharing a number of photos of the pair on his Instagram account alongside the caption: "The doctor will see you now..."

Doctor Who fans were treated to an exciting new look for Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson yesterday – with the BBC sharing photos of the pair decked out in 1960s garb for an upcoming season 14 episode.

The post includes both the familiar stills from the previous BBC post and a couple of new ones – and will no doubt further whet the appetite of Doctor Who fans who were already excited by the images.

Little information has been given about the episode the stills are taken from beyond the fact that the "TARDIS has landed in the swinging '60s", but it's one more thing for fans to speculate about ahead of this year's 60th anniversary specials and season 14 next year.

One fan theory that has recently emerged concerns the casting of Drag Race winner and Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon, with a number of fans positing that this could suggest showrunner Russell T Davies is plotting a musical episode.

It was announced last year that Sex Education star Gatwa would be starring as the Fifteenth Doctor – joining celebrated screenwriter Davies's return as he begins his second stint as the show's boss.

Meanwhile, Gibson will play human companion Ruby Sunday after a three-year stint on ITV's Coronation Street, which saw her win Best Young Performer at the British Soap Awards.

