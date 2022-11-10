Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the new Doctor back in May 2022 ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s last adventure.

Attention all Whovians, there is a new Time Lord in town.

However, in a surprise twist, Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated into David Tennant in The Power of the Doctor, with this new incarnation officially being referred to as "the Fourteenth Doctor".

Tennant will portray the Time Lord in three anniversary specials, which are set to air in November 2023, before Gatwa takes on the keys of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor later in 2023.

Teasing what's to come, Gatwa previously promised "some extraordinary storylines for this season", which is scheduled to begin filming in full in November.

But when exactly can we expect season 14 of the popular sci-fi show? Read on for everything you need to know.

David Tennant returns as the Doctor in The Power of the Doctor. BBC Studios

Following the end of Jodie Whittaker’s reign as the Thirteenth Doctor, the BBC has confirmed when we can expect new episodes.

Unfortunately, it’s quite a long way off in the future.

The 60th anniversary specials, featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, are set to arrive in November 2023.

Following that, Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as the new Doctor will air “over the festive season” in 2023.

It's as yet unclear if this means a New Year's Day instalment, or a Christmas Day episode, and only time will tell...

Who could be in the cast of Doctor Who season 14?

Ncuti Gatwa Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Our brand-new Doctor Who was unveiled back in May 2022 ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s last adventure in The Power of the Doctor, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced in the role.

Ncuti said at the time: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

He added: "Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger.

"An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Meanwhile, returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

No other stars have officially been announced as part of the new season 14 cast as yet, not even Ncuti’s companion, though that hasn't stopped Whovians speculating who it might be and, from Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, to EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis, there are a number of fan theories.

In addition, there was a long list of talented stars who were previously tipped to be the next Doctor before Ncuti’s announcement, including T’Nia Miller, Olly Alexander, Jo Martin, Lydia West, Olly Alexander and Michaela Coel. Might they pop up in another capacity? We'll have to wait and see...

Mandip Gill has also teased that Yaz could return to the show one day.

When asked if the centenary special will be Yaz's last outing recently on BBC's The One Show, she replied: "It will be mine. Well, not forever, because who knows in the world of Doctor Who? But [Yaz's story] definitely comes to an end in that episode, but not forever because who knows? See what I did there?"

Doctor Who season 14 plot: What could happen?

Of course, little is known about the plot of the upcoming season, but we have had some clues.

The return of showrunner Russel T Davies, who made Doctor Who popular again with his 2005 revival, promises change is ahead.

Speaking in February 2022 about his shock return, he teased a "brand new ways of telling stories".

He said: "The truth of it is, everyone lies when they leave Doctor Who and says 'Oh, I've moved on! – I've been thinking about it since I was three, so there's no way you stop thinking about it."

"There are things coming up that are brand new ways of telling stories that have never been done before, so it just feels new – I wouldn't have gone back if it wasn't feeling new," he added.

He went on to explain that Doctor Who has a unique appeal to writers, as each week brings its own distinct premise and cast of characters.

"I'm sitting here now, 10 pages away from a climax thinking, 'God, I've never been in this territory before – this is strange and new and hopefully I'll learn something out of it," added Davies.

"The reason why I've worked on 34 programmes in my life is that I don't normally like continuing series. That's why It's A Sin came to an end and I just moved on."

He concluded: "I just like looking at a new set of challenges every time and another blank page, but Doctor Who is always a blank page."

What's more, to mark the BBC's recent deal with Disney that will allow streamer Disney Plus to become the home of Doctor Who outside the UK and Ireland, Gatwa took part in a Doctor Who Q&A shared on Twitter and revealed what his ideal storyline would look like.

"I cannot wait to put my stamp on the character," he said. He also reveals where he would like his Time Lord to travel, saying: "I would take my TARDIS to Africa, I would take my TARDIS to Nigeria."

Adding that the location would give the Doctor the chance to interact with African mythology, he said: "I would love for the Doctor to meet the Orisha, which were a set of gods in Nigerian mythology, and I think that he'd have a lovely old time," he says.

He also revealed that "there are some extraordinary storylines for this season".

We can't wait!

Is there a trailer for Doctor Who season 14?

No, not yet, but we do have a teaser trailer for the 60th-anniversary specials for you to enjoy, which was released following the airing of The Power of the Doctor.

Crucially, the trailer concludes with a glimpse at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor as he shouts: "Someone tell me what the hell is going on here!"

Gatwa may feature on Doctor Who at the end of the anniversary specials – and before season 14 kicks off – if the teaser is anything to go by. But only time will tell...

