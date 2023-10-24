This won't be the first time Herron and Redman have worked together, as they have previously collaborated on the likes of Miss Universe and The Storkening.

Speaking about writing an episode of Doctor Who, Kate Herron said: "Clearly I can't get enough of time travel. It is an absolute honour to write for Russell and Ncuti. We had so much fun and can't wait for you all to see it."

Briony Redman echoed Herron's words and said: "As a big fan of Doctor Who and Russell T Davies, it's been a dream to write on this show."

This news comes after Doctor Who announced it had begun filming for Ncuti Gatwa's second season in Cardiff.

Russell T Davies, who recently returned as Doctor Who show runner, said of the news: "This is when I absolutely love my job. Working with the stellar talents of Kate and Briony makes my whole world bigger and brighter, and a lot more fun.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf

"I was a huge fan of Loki and reached out to Kate to say so – she then introduced me to Briony, and it was all systems go! They've written a wonderful script which created unique challenges for cast and crew alike.

"The end result is gorgeous and thrilling and scary, and not like any other episode of Doctor Who."

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 for three special episodes with David Tennant for the show's 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa's first episode as The Doctor will air over the festive period, but a date has not yet been announced.

