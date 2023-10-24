The actress played The Thirteenth Doctor in the sci-fi series, and was the first woman to take on the character.

"If someone asked me to audition for a comedy, I'd say no, as it's out of my comfort zone," she explained.

Whittaker, who has starred in an array of dramas including Broadchurch, One Night and Black Mirror, said working on Doctor Who was "different" because she was just playing herself.

She added: "That character made my life because I was allowed every twitch and fidget that I usually have to rein in.

"Drama terrifies me, but there's a comfort in the fear. I do love to find the humour in whatever I do, though, because you can't have three hours of misery."

Whittaker is set to appear in the second season of prison drama, Time. The series follows three women who all arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day and are left to navigate prison life.

Whittaker will portray Orla alongside The Last of Us's Bella Ramsey and The Silent Twins's Tamara Lawrance.

