Amy and Rory exited the show in heartbreaking circumstances, falling victim to the Weeping Angels, but it didn't rule out a return for the pair of them.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Darvill explained: "The way I feel about it is, yes I would [return], but it would have to be the right thing and I think enough time would have to have passed.

"We used to get asked about it straight away, like we’d just left and gone on to other things, so the stock answer then was, 'Well, no. No, I’ve been doing it for three years!'

"But now I absolutely wouldn’t say no to it. My fear with it before was I think the storyline we had was so perfect and so rounded that I just wouldn’t want anything to take away from that.

"Now we’re a bit older, I think at some point, even if it’s just a one-off, it’d be really interesting to do something more with it. Never say never!

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think at the time we were all worried we’d be stuck in it forever, like it would be the only thing we’d ever done, which obviously since then it hasn’t been – we’ve all kind of gone on and done loads of other things. And so that has a slightly different meaning going back now.

"It would be a lovely thing. But also, if that never happens, that’s fine as well. I’m really, really proud of the story we told and the way it was told."

Darvill, Gillan and Smith had an incredible friendship on the show, with the three of them still keeping in close contact.

Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill in Doctor Who. BBC

"Myself and Matt knew each other beforehand, so already it was like going to work with friends, and we were just all together for such a long time.

"And, for me anyway, because it was so early in my career and I felt like I was learning on the job, it was just really formative," he said.

"We were so busy and no one else could really understand the experience we were having, and that was really bonding for all of us.

"We've all just remained such close friends from it, which is an amazing thing. We still all go on holiday together and see each other and do things together, and I really love that."

Shop Eleventh Doctor action figures at Amazon Fezzes, Stetsons, top hats, the Eleventh Doctor has many looks. But there’s something about that classic bow-tie and blazer combination that we just can’t seem to let go of. If you too want to immortalise Matt Smith’s Doctor and his iconic outfit, you can find dozens of collectible action figures at Amazon. This figurine, in particular, is made from high-quality metallic resin, and features the Doctor and Amy Pond from the episode The Angels Take Manhattan. So if you want to be reminded of that heart-breaker then get shopping! Buy Eleventh Doctor and Amy Pond figurine set for £39.99 at Amazon

Darvill added: "I felt sorry for some of the guest people coming on, sometimes, because we were all so close and had this - we were just in all the time, so we had this kind of shared language with each other, which I think, for an outsider, I don't know if it was intimidating, it might have been annoying.

"We were just very loud and very boisterous and felt a real responsibility to keep the energy up with everyone. And we were very nice to everyone who came in, but I think they must have thought, 'God, what's going on with these people? They're really hyperactive.'

"But that was part of our coping mechanism to get through it! But also the nature of the show was that it was so fun and the relationship between the three of us was so specific that I think we had to build that relationship outside of it for it to be authentic on screen."

More like this

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.