Gibson will take on the role of new character Ruby Sunday alongside incoming Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa when the show begins its 14th season, with Gillan describing it as an "exciting" bit of casting .

More than a decade after she departed the show, Amy Pond remains one of the most beloved Doctor Who companions of the modern era – and star Karen Gillan has issued some advice for series newcomer Millie Gibson.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com to promote her role in the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Gillan was asked if she had any tips for the former Coronation Street star.

"I think just enjoy it," she answered. "Your life's about to turn upside down, but it's... you know, just make sure that you keep all of your people around you and your support system and just enjoy it.

"It is the most exciting thing to go on adventures with the Doctor in the TARDIS. It's like the best thing ever!"

Read more:

Gillan famously played the Eleventh Doctor's companion Amy Pond for three seasons from 2010 to 2012, before returning one more time for the 50th anniversary special, The Time of the Doctor, in 2013.

In recent months there have been rumours that she could be set to make another return ten years later for the upcoming 60th anniversary specials – and Gillan also addressed this speculation during the interview.

"I mean, yeah, it's always nice when people appreciate anything that you've done," she said. "But no, it's cool to see that people are still intrigued by Amy Pond and whether she could return."

She added: "Maybe, maybe not – I don't know!"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.