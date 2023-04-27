But as exciting as that news is, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the possibility of a couple of other familiar faces showing up for the specials – especially given Tennant previously teased that he filmed with "many other people" for the episodes.

We've known for quite some time that several big hitters from previous eras of Doctor Who are returning for the 60th anniversary celebrations later in 2023 – chief among them David Tennant and Catherine Tate .

One name who is never far from fans' minds is Karen Gillan, who has previously revealed she'd be more than open to a return – explaining last year that she'd be "really, really interested and keen" if she was ever asked.

Gillan famously played the Eleventh Doctor's companion Amy Pond for three seasons between 2010 and 2012, before returning one more time for the 50th anniversary special The Time of the Doctor in 2013.

And some fans reckon that they've spotted hints she will be back once again 10 years later, based on a couple of cryptic Instagram posts and a reference to an "unexpected" project that is "not a movie".

With that in mind, when we spoke to her about reprising her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we had to ask her what she thought about the rumours.

"I mean, yeah, it's always nice when people appreciate anything that you've done," she said. "But no, it's cool to see that people are still intrigued by Amy Pond and whether she could return."

And she added: "Maybe, maybe not – I don't know!"

While that might not be the clear-cut answer some fans would hope for, it certainly doesn't rule out a return – so perhaps there's still a chance we could be seeing more of Amy Pond in the 60th anniversary. Watch this space!

