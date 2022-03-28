Doctor Who's Karen Gillan wants to return alongside Matt Smith

The trio kick-started Steven Moffat's tenure as Doctor Who boss, with Smith taking the coveted role of the Eleventh Doctor and Darvill playing Amy's boyfriend Rory Williams.

Karen Gillan has said that she would be open to returning as Amy Pond in Doctor Who, but only on the condition that she gets to reunite with her former screen partners Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill.

They were last seen on screen together in 2012 episode The Angels Take Manhattan, while Gillan returned for a brief cameo the following year in festive special The Time of the Doctor.

As the show prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary and enter a new phase under returning showrunner Russell T Davies, Gillan told WIRED where she stands on coming back to Doctor Who.

"Never say never. If I was asked I would be really, really interested and keen. It would be really amazing," she said. "I'd like to do it with Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill if I was going to go back."

In the same interview, she reflected on landing the role of Amy Pond, which set her on the path to international stardom, including major roles in blockbuster film franchises Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji.

Gillan added: "I was 21 years old, so a baby. That was the big break of my career. I went from not working very much as an actor to being in a very beloved show in the UK – and I miss it so much, actually."

She'll next be seen in Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy The Bubble, which comes ahead of her Marvel return later this year in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

