Jumanji 4 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news

Jumanji: The Next Level proved a critical and box office success in 2019 as the follow-up to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The 2017 instalment was a reboot of the 1995 original titled Jumanji and fans can look forward to another movie from the franchise after it was teased in the mid-credits scene of the last flick.

A fourth movie is still in the early stages of development but Sony Pictures appears to be keen on getting things moving, with president of Seven Bucks Production Hiram Garcia confirming conversations are “100% happening”.

The original ’90s film starred Robin Williams as Alan Parrish who was pulled into a terrifying new world after playing an unusual board game he found buried on a building site.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle updated this story by turning Jumanji into a video game with four teenagers being given the bodies of avatars who have special abilities.

The last instalment, Jumanji: The Next Level, took $60million (£43.2m) at the box office during its opening weekend before making $800.1m (£576) worldwide overall.

So what can fans expect from Jumanji 4? Here’s everything we know so far.

Jumanji 4 release date

An exact release date is yet to be announced but there was two years between the December releases of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level in 2017 and 2019.

If Sony keeps on track in this way, Jumanji 4 could be in cinemas by December 2022.

This accounts for a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it back a year from December 2021, after director Jake Kasdan said talks about the film had been paused in April of 2020.

Filming may also be impacted by Dwayne Johnson, who plays Dr. “Smoulder” Bravestone, as his movie Black Adam is currently filming (as of April 2021).

Jumanji 4 cast

As mentioned above, Johnson would be expected to return as Bravestone, and it is thought the film’s other core characters/sprites – Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan), Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon (Jack Black) – will return.

Therefore, their real-world teen versions can be expected to make a comeback, with Madison Iseman as Bethany, Alex Wolff as Spencer, Morgan Turner as Martha and Ser’Darius Blain as Fridge.

It’s also possible we could see the return of fellow Jumanji franchise veterans Nick Jonas (Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough), Awkwafina (Ming Fleetfoot) and Colin Hanks (Alex Vreeke).

And following her cameo in the third film, could original Jumanji star Bebe Neuwirth be back again as Nora Shepherd? Don’t rule it out!

Jumanji 4 trailer

With Jumanji 4 still being in the early stages of development, a trailer is yet to be released but we’ll update this page the instant any new footage drops.

Jumanji 4 plot

The end of Jumanji: The Next Level provided a set-up for the next movie as Spencer’s mother (Marin Hinkle) and a heating mechanic were sucked into the game as some of the game’s animals were released into the real world. This leaves room for avatars to have escaped the game too although this has not been confirmed.

Director Kasdan and Dwayne Johnson have both suggested the real-world identity of who is playing the avatar Jurgen could be revealed int he next movie.

