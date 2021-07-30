Black Friday 2021: this year’s date and expected deals

It might not be until the far end of the year – but if there’s one thing we can tell you about Black Friday, it’s that it’s important to be prepared.

Advertisement

Each year, the late-November sale seems to only get bigger and longer, with more and more retailers getting in on the deals action and slashing prices. Last year’s Black Friday was no exception, with an astonishingly high number of people doing their shopping online due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions. Let’s not think about whether we’ll be doing the same this year, eh?

Traditionally, Black Friday has been focused on high-value tech items, but in recent years we’ve found pretty much every last category of product on sale. In 2020, we saw discounts on everything from TVs to earbuds to coffee machines to package holidays. And we have no doubt that you should expect more of the same this November. With Nintendo confirming the new Nintendo Switch OLED for pre-orders too, you can expect deals on the older Switch – great timing for those of you trying to snap up a bargain before Christmas.

Read on for our guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021: when it is, what you should expect, and a few pointers to help you seek out the best deals. Plus, for those who don’t want to wait, our experts will keep bringing you the best live sales to shop.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday will take place on Friday 26th November this year, but that isn’t when you should expect prices to fall. Last year, we saw stores launching their sales as early as the beginning of the month, making us wonder if the whole thing should be renamed Black November for the sake of accuracy. However, these early waves of deals are often just teasers before the hottest discounts are rolled out on Black Friday itself, or just before.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Three days after Black Friday comes Cyber Monday, the follow-up sale. This year, it’s taking place on Monday 29th November.

Traditionally, Cyber Monday was always an online-only event, versus the discounts of Black Friday that took place in-store. However, this is a slightly old-fashioned concept. In recent times, online shopping hasn’t so much boomed as become the norm, which means there’s very little practical difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There’s often a lull in fresh deals in the two-day weekend period between the two dates, but plenty of Black Friday deals continue to run into the week that commences with Cyber Monday.

What sales can you shop now?



If you don’t want to wait until November, here are a selection of summer sales live now:

You can head to our other dedicated deals pages, too:

Don’t forget that the autumn is a key time for new tech releases. This means that it can be beneficial to wait for Black Friday if you’re after an iPhone, or other flagship device. The upcoming iPhone 13 release date will mean that the iPhone 12 series will likely see discounts during the shopping event.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday is a shopping tradition that’s been going strong in the U.S. for decades – it always takes place on the day after Thanksgiving. It took a surprisingly long time to gain popularity in the UK, only becoming a fixture in the sales calendar a few years ago. Now, though, it is well and truly here to stay, and you’ll find very few British stores that don’t get in on the deals action at the end of November.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes – in fact, it’s usually in the Black Friday sales that you’ll find the hottest discounts all year round. It’s at this time of year that you’ll see retailers at their most competitive, dropping prices as low as possible to outbid their rivals.

That being said, there’s a fair bit of filler alongside the killer: not every deal you’ll find during the Black Friday sales is a gem. Read on to find out more about separating the wheat from the chaff.

How to get a good deal on Black Friday

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of discounts that you’ll find online during the Black Friday sales. We’ve put together a few tips and tricks, to help you get prepared for deal-hunting.

If you’re thinking about buying a high-value tech item at some point this year and don’t mind waiting until November, holding off until then isn’t a bad idea. But don’t pin all your hopes on one item – put a wishlist together instead. For example, if you’re thinking of replacing your television read our which TV to buy guide, and search out a handful of TVs that pique your interest. We’re certain at least one of them will be discounted come Black Friday. We also have guides to the best smartphone, best Android phone, best tablets and more.

As a general rule, don’t rely on inspiration if you’re searching for Christmas gifts during Black Friday. Of course, you might find a surprise gem – but remember that stores are very good at convincing you that you’ve just found the deal of the century.

Price drops shouldn’t always be taken at face value: retailers like to exaggerate their deals by listing RRPs that might no longer reflect actual prices. A great online tool is CamelCamelCamel, which will tell you the price history of an Amazon product, so you get a better sense of the deal’s quality.

Shop around. Always shop around! When you see an amazing deal, add it to your shopping basket. Then, use that window of time to take a look through prices from competing retailers in Google’s Shopping comparator. Keep in mind that stores like Currys PC World and John Lewis promise to match prices that are cheaper elsewhere – hold them to it.

We love a good deal at RadioTimes.com – so much so, that we share ones we like in a regular newsletter. Interested? Take a look below.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What were the best Black Friday deals in 2020?

Of the thousands (no, literally) of deals we scoured during Black Friday 2020, there were a number of highlights that really stood out.

Which retailers take part in Black Friday?

The following stores were where we found the hottest discount on electronics and other tech appliances, and we’re confident these retailers will lead Black Friday 2021 with the strongest deals.

Advertisement

For the latest tech news, check out the Technology section. Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.