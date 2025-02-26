Luckily for you, a lot of artists offer pre-sales ahead of the general sale, to give you a head-start in the ticket buying process. Mastercard, O2 and American Express offer pre-sales for their customers, whereas Ticketmaster and fan pre-sales are for those who register.

The RadioTimes.com Going Out team have already got you covered on how the above pre-sales work; just check out our how does the Mastercard pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guides.

Now, we're taking a look at the Three+ pre-sale for all of you Three customers. Here's exactly how it works.

How can I join Three+?

To join Three+, you need to be a Three Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go customer. Then, you can download the Three+ rewards app.

With the Three+ rewards app, you'll get offers from brands like Uber Eats and Caffè Nero, you can enjoy a £5 authentic Italian pizza at Fireaway, £3 Cineworld tickets, and 10% off at Nike.

However, the one we're most interested in is live music! With Three+, you'll get pre-sale ticket access to some of the UK's biggest and best festivals and concerts, such as Drake's headline performance at Wireless festival. But how exactly does the Three+ pre-sale work? Let's check it out.

How to get Three+ pre-sale tickets

Three customers can access exclusive pre-sales for tickets to 3Arena (Dublin) and 3Olympia (Dublin), as well as festivals, such as Wireless, using Three+.

Firstly, make sure you're registered for Three+ by downloading the Three+ app. Then, you can log-in and set up your preferences in the 'My Settings' section.

Once you've set up your preferences, you'll receive a text letting you know about concerts you might be interested in. To receive your pre-sale code for a concert, follow the link on the text message, then click the 'Text Me Code' button.

You'll then receive a pre-sale code via text message.

How do I get the Three+ pre-sale code?

Pre-sale codes are usually sent to within a few minutes, however, it's worth noting that during periods of high demand, it might take up to 24-hours to receive your the code.

Pre-sale codes are unlimited and available from the day that an event is announced right up until the day of the Three pre-sale.

How do I use Three+ pre-sale on Ticketmaster?

So, once you've received your pre-sale code, follow the link provided in your text message and use the unique code to purchase your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Remember, pre-sale tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis and they're limited. So be sure to log on bright and early.

