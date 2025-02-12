While they may be more expensive, hospitality and VIP concert tickets offer an unrivalled experience when you're at the event, and they make securing tickets easier, too, as there often isn't a queue on the site due to the ticket price.

The RadioTimes.com Going Out team have you covered in a whole host of ticketing explainers, such as how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, and how to get cheap concert tickets, so you can rest assured we've got you covered when it comes to buying hospitality tickets, too.

Here's everything you need to know about VIP concert tickets to help you decide if they're worth it.

What is a VIP package at a concert?

Getty / Andrew Chin

So, what exactly do you get in a VIP package at a concert? VIP and hospitality tickets vary from artist to artist and site to site, but there are a few perks you can be sure stay consistent in each package. Let's take a look.

At Ticketmaster, some examples of what you can expect in your package include front row tickets, an autograph, a pre-show party, and meet and greet tickets. When you purchase a VIP package at Ticketmaster, you'll be able to click through to each package available to see what's included.

For other hospitality sites, such as Seat Unique, you can be fairly certain that each package will include premium seating, food and drink options, access to hospitality lounges, early entry and fast-track exit. Sometimes, for example, like at an Oasis concert, you will get a concert goodie bag or, like at a Kendrick Lamar show, special merchandise.

Do hospitality concert tickets include meet and greets?

Meet and greets are sometimes included in VIP concert ticket packages.

When it comes to huge acts like these, there are usually hospitality tickets reserved.

So far, we haven't seen any meet and greet packages available on music hospitality sites such as Seat Unique. However, we know that artists sometimes offer meet and greets as part as their VIP package at Ticketmaster. It will be specified on the package whether your ticket will include this.

How much do VIP concert tickets cost?

Beyoncé. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The price of VIP concert tickets vary depending on the demand for the artist and what the package includes.

To give you a clearer idea of what to expect when you click through to buy VIP and hospitality tickets, we've included some examples of VIP ticketing prices for some of the biggest artists touring at the moment.

At the time of writing (Wednesday 12th February), you can buy tickets to see SZA and Kendrick Lamar at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from £349 per person, tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter in Manchester will set you back from £399 per person, whereas tickets to see Billie Eilish at the same Manchester venue (Co-op Live) will cost you £100 less, at £299.

What are the benefits of VIP concert tickets: Are they worth it?

Angus Young of AC/DC. Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

So, we all know VIP and hospitality concert tickets are more expensive than standard tickets, so why do people buy them?

We believe the reasons why can be split into two parts: one, it's easier to secure tickets for big name artists if you buy a hospitality package and two, you get a more special experience when you're there.

We've listed all of the reasons why hospitality tickets are worth it below, to help you decide whether you want to splash the cash on your favourite artist.

Little to no queue . As we mentioned earlier, the price of VIP concert tickets often puts people off. So, while fellow fans are queuing for standard tickets, you can swoop in and opt for one of the reserved VIP tickets instead.

. As we mentioned earlier, the price of VIP concert tickets often puts people off. So, while fellow fans are queuing for standard tickets, you can swoop in and opt for one of the reserved VIP tickets instead. Still might be cheaper than re-sale . We've all heard the horror stories of people forking out the price of a small mortgage for acts like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Oasis. So, while VIP concert tickets may seem expensive initially, re-sale sites offer competitive pricing, so re-sale tickets might be even more costly.

. We've all heard the horror stories of people forking out the price of a small mortgage for acts like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Oasis. So, while VIP concert tickets may seem expensive initially, re-sale sites offer competitive pricing, so re-sale tickets might be even more costly. Great view . When it comes to large stadiums, not every seat is going to have a great view; we've been at concerts where our seats are up in the 'nosebleeds' or, worse, our view has been obstructed by the structure of the stadium. With hospitality tickets, you're guaranteed a good view.

. When it comes to large stadiums, not every seat is going to have a great view; we've been at concerts where our seats are up in the 'nosebleeds' or, worse, our view has been obstructed by the structure of the stadium. With hospitality tickets, you're guaranteed a good view. Special experience. If there's one thing VIP concert packages provide, it's a more special and comfortable experience than the average ticket holder. Many hospitality tickets include complimentary food and drink, fast-track entry and exit, and private toilets, just to name a few examples.

