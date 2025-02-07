How to get AC/DC tickets as band announces first Scotland show in a decade
Get ready Edinburgh, you're about to be Thunderstruck.
Legendary rock group AC/DC are back on the road in 2025 with just one show in store for UK fans.
This summer, the band will be performing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, marking their first Scottish show in over a decade.
The group's Scottish return is particularly meaningful, claims Angus Young, as he and brother Malcom were born there before emigrating to Australia as children, where they later formed the group AC/DC in 1973.
On their return journey, the band will be going right through their catalogue of hits including Highway to Hell, Thunderstruck, Back in Black and more.
This gig forms part of their wider Power Up world tour, which includes 12 European dates kicking off this June.
So, without further ado, here's how you can get tickets.
Jump to:
- What is the date for AC/DC's Edinburgh show?
- What are the AC/DC European tour dates?
- How to get AC/DC tickets
- Are there hospitality tickets available?
What is the date for AC/DC's Edinburgh show?
AC/DC's only UK performance sees them return to Scotland for the first time in 10 years, here's the date:
- 21st Aug 2025 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
What are the AC/DC European tour dates?
If you miss your chance on the Scottish tour date, here's a list of the other European shows:
- 26th Jun 2025 – Prague, Airport Letnany
- 30th Jun 2025 – Berlin, Olympiastadion
- 4th Jul 2025 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
- 8th Jul 2025 – Düsseldorf, Open Air Park
- 12th Jul 2025 – Madrid, Metropolitano Stadium
- 20th Jul 2025 – Imola, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
- 24th Jul 2025 – Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds
- 28th Jul 2025 – Gothenburg, Ullevi
- 5th Aug 2025 – Oslo, Bjerke Racecourse
- 9th Aug 2025 – Paris, Stade De France
- 17th Aug 2025 – Karlsruhe, Messe Karlsruhe
How to get AC/DC tickets
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 7th February via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. To help your chances of getting a spot read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
You can also get tickets for most of the international dates from Live Nation, but be aware the Paris tickets won't go on sale until Monday the 10th.
Are there hospitality tickets available?
Yes. You can find official hospitality tickets to AC/DC's Scottish show over at Seat Unique. Prices for this start at £365 but include additional perks like VIP food and drink access and a prime spot in the stands.
