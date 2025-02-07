When it comes to securing concert tickets, it's a lot harder than it used to be as demand is higher. Because of this, we're seeing sites like Ticketmaster introduce registration for artists such as Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Oasis and Pink.

As well as registering for tickets, another way of improving your chances of getting tickets is going via pre-sales, such as O2 Priority, Mastercard, Artist and Venue pre-sales.

The Going Out team have already covered how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, and how to get Ticketmaster pre-sale. Now, we're moving onto how does the Mastercard pre-sale work on Ticketmaster — let's get to it!

Jump to:

How does a Mastercard pre-sale work?

Kendrick Lamar. Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The Mastercard pre-sale makes it easy for concert-lovers to access live music shows across Europe and Asia.

The Mastercard pre-sale uses Mastercard Preferred Tickets, which is a limited number of tickets set aside from the general public sale for specific tours, such as the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour.

It's exclusively Mastercard holders who will be able to purchase Mastercard Preferred Tickets.

What to do Mastercard cardholders need to do to get pre-sale tickets?

Chappell Roan. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

So, how do Mastercard cardholders actually access the Mastercard pre-sale?

All pre-sale and Mastercard Preferred Tickets opportunities will be listed on the priceless.com site under the 'music interest' page. Once you're on the page, select the artist or the tour you're interested in, then you'll be directed to a listing of the event dates and locations for the selected tour. Once you choose your desired show and date, you'll be directed to a ticketing platform to checkout using your (shock) Mastercard.

There's no passcode required, you might just need the first six or eight digits of your Mastercard. However, we'd recommend saving your Mastercard details to your Ticketmaster account before trying for pre-sale tickets.

Is it only Ticketmaster that has Mastercard pre-sales?

Oasis. Photo by Simon Ritter/Redferns via Getty Images

So, as we mentioned, when you select the show you're hoping to see at priceless.com, you'll be directed to a ticketing platform to checkout using your Mastercard. Such platforms include Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

