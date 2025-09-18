The Gavin & Stacey actress is set to take on the role of Susan, an unhappy Vicar's wife who imagines the perfect life for herself where her family and career line-up perfectly.

Taking place entirely in Susan's garden, the play descends into eeriness as the overlap between her real and imagined lives brings her closer to self-destruction. The play first premiered in 1985 and has not been seen on the West End since 1987.

Sheridan Smith in Woman in Mind. Woman In Mind

The show will also mark Smith's return to the London stage since her last play, Opening Night, which closed nearly two months early in 2024 due to its challenging ticket sales.

However, she has also been a prolific stage actor for many years, performing as Elle Woods in the first West End run of Legally Blonde, as well as Little Shop of Horrors (2007), Funny Girl (2016) and Shirley Valentine (2023).

Woman in Mind will be held at the historic Duke of York's Theatre from December 2025 until February 2026, after that, she will be heading on tour to the Sunderland Empire and Theatre Royal Glasgow for more limited runs, tickets go on sale today.

Buy Woman In Mind tickets at LOVETheatre

When can I see Sheridan Smith in Woman in Mind?

Woman in Mind will play at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre from 10th December 2025 to 28th February 2026.

It will then transfer to the the Sunderland Empire from 4th to 7th March and then to Theatre Royal Glasgow from 10th to 14th March.

How to get Woman in Mind tickets

Tickets for Woman in Mind go on sale at 11am on Thursday 18th March.

You can find tickets at LOVETheatre.

Buy Woman In Mind tickets at LOVETheatre

Ad

Make sure you also check out the best pre-theatre dinner London, our guide to the best immersive dining London experiences, plus how to get cheap theatre tickets.