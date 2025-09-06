Although there had been interest from other broadcasters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and, of course, the BBC, Apple TV eventually secured the rights in a deal worth a reported £8 million.

Set in the UK, the duo will star alongside an all-British cast in a 10-part series.

According to a show insider, "In what has unquestionably been a pretty miserable year for Brits, there is finally something to cheer – a new James and Ruth co-production."

They added, of the show, that "as you might expect, it is uplifting, gentle and very funny.

"They wanted to bring something full of heart and warmth back to screens; water cooler moments for all the family."

On Apple TV securing the rights, the insider cited Corden's already existing relationship with the company.

"Naturally there was a lot of interest around the script and a major bidding war to land this production.

Ruth Jones stars in Gavin & Stacey BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

"But James already had an excellent relationship with AppleTV+. It acquired the rights to his Carpool Karaoke, and it made sense to go in this direction.

"This time, with a new format and new characters, they wanted to let an international audience enjoy their work."

Aside from Corden and Jones, casting on the show is reportedly yet to begin, and it remains to be seen whether any of the duo's Gavin and Stacey co-stars will be joining them on their new journey.

Filming is scheduled to begin during 2026, with the show set to air at some point in 2027.

