The pressure that has been steadily building in that time doesn't appear lost on Corden and Jones, who were visibly nervous and teary-eyed at an advance press screening of their grand finale.

Now though, they can finally breathe – as can we – because this is a worthy conclusion to one of the best-loved British comedies of a generation, which is sure to bring joy to many a home this Christmas.

Keeping up with real time, the story resumes five years after the events of the previous special, with the Shipmans and the Wests preparing for a lavish wedding between Smithy and a certain someone.

Indeed, the identity of his bride-to-be is one of several mysteries that this episode has to resolve over the course of 90 minutes, lending a strangely exhilarating feel to a show that has defined itself as proudly low stakes.

The Barry lot make their way down to Billericay for the imminent nuptials, giving Pam (Alison Steadman) and Mick (Larry Lamb) an opportunity to throw one last party that inevitably spirals out of control.

Such is the strength of the characterisation that even when these daft antics aren't provoking belly laughs, it remains enjoyable simply to be a fly on the wall for this joyful reunion – but the special isn't all fun and games.

Ruth Jones stars in Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Of course, there is that rather gargantuan cliffhanger to resolve, with the unconventional relationship between Smithy and Nessa being the focus to such an extent that the title of the show may no longer be fit for purpose.

Gavin & Stacey this might be, but a show about Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page) it just... isn't anymore?

The couple's story hasn't progressed much since 2019 – they're still exhausted parents trying to spice things up in the bedroom – and here, they're reduced to supporting players like never before.

It's not a huge problem as the Smithy/Nessa storyline is genuinely compelling, but it does feel a tad disappointing that Jones and Corden couldn't think of anything more interesting for their original stars to get stuck into.

Rather, it feels like Gavin and Stacey's own personal stories are basically over, and all this is just epilogue for them.

Mathew Horne stars in Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

That's not to say that Horne and Page aren't still a likeable pair, because they certainly are, slipping effortlessly back into their long-held roles alongside the other returning cast members – and there are a lot of them!

Yes, when I say this feels like a love letter to Gavin & Stacey, I mean it. Clearly, great efforts have been taken to bring back virtually every character from the show's initial run, however briefly, and it's a delight every time another familiar face pops in.

Of particular note are Jones and Corden themselves as Nessa and Smithy, who unsurprisingly get the most emotional material, reflecting on their history together and what they want their next chapters to look like.

Alison Steadman's Pam is strong-minded as ever and breathes life into every scene she gets, while Larry Lamb's Mick pulls at the heartstrings with one particularly powerful monologue – and Rob Brydon's Uncle Bryn is just as loveably odd as ever.

There's also a welcome return for Pete (Adrian Scarborough) and Dawn (Julia Davis), who had a reduced role in the 2019 special, but their shambolic marriage remains one of this show's most rewarding running gags.

Alison Steadman stars in Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

On that note, those who have spent the last few weeks rewatching the original Gavin & Stacey episodes will find that investment of time pays dividends, with a number of callbacks honouring everything that came before.

Don't worry: Corden and Jones weave these into the script in a way that feels relatively organic for the most part – and even when the references are noticeable, it feels fitting for such a deserved victory lap.

That said, they could have strayed a bit further from the beaten track for the episode's third act, which bears a striking resemblance to the season 3 finale and feels rather predictable as a result.

Perhaps that's not a problem for a show that has become a comfort watch for so many, thus making a safe conclusion the logical course, but it's a point that's worth acknowledging.

Rob Brydon stars in Gavin & Stacey BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Overall, my immediate sense is that this year's Gavin & Stacey special may not rank among the greatest sitcom finales of all time, but it is certainly a very suitable swan song for such a beloved show.

The feature-length episode actually reminds me of The Simpsons Movie (hear me out) in how it distills all of the major themes, characters and recurring gags of its source material into one very satisfying, if not entirely perfect, package.

Would that The Simpsons Movie had been a finale to that show, which still trundles on as a shell of itself to this day, but at least Jones and Corden have had the good sense to call time while the going is good.

I know the creators have gone back on their word before, but this really does feel like a natural end for Gavin & Stacey and ticks every box a fan could want in a finale – well, besides answering what happened on the fishing trip.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

