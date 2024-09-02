When is the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024 release date?

James Corden confirmed the news in an Instagram post back in May, when he posted a picture of himself and co-writer Ruth Jones holding up the script alongside the caption: "We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey."

Cast member Rob Brydon has also shared a picture on Instagram of himself with Jones, adding to the overall excitement.

But what can we expect from the festive finale of all festive finales? Read on to find out everything we know about the Gavin & Stacey Christmas 2024 special so far, from when it could air to who will be in it.

Will there be a Gavin and Stacey Christmas special in 2024?

Yes! After much speculation and teasing from the cast, a 2024 special has been confirmed.

Deadline broke the news back in February, with Corden himself confirming it would be the series' last ever outing in May. According to reports, the special began filming in Barry in August.

Ruth Jones and James Corden as Nessa and Smithy. BBC/Tom Jackson

As for when the special might grace our screens, that's still unclear.

The 2019 Christmas special aired on Christmas Day, so some time on Wednesday 25th December 2024 is a good bet, but it's not official.

We'll update this page with details as soon as they're confirmed.

Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024 cast: Who's returning?

We can expect most of the core cast to return for the series' swan song, with Corden and Jones set to play Smithy and Nessa, and Mathew Horne and Joanna Page returning as the titular cast.

Rob Brydon, who plays Stacey's uncle Bryn, recently posted a picture on his Instagram alongside Jones with the caption "Something's occurring...#gavinandstacey", which seemingly confirms he'll be back too.

As for the rest of the cast, nothing has been confirmed, but Pam and Mick stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have all expressed their desire to return for a special in the past so it's safe to assume the whole gang will be back.

Lamb previously told Radio Times magazine that a special would be an ideal solution, saying: "It's like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me."

Will the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special be shown this year?

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman in Gavin & Stacey. BBC

We're still a long way out from the 2024 festive period, but it's likely the previous special will air at some point in the run-up to the new episode arriving. We'll update this page nearer the time if it does appear in the schedule.

You can, however, watch it, as well as the comedy's three full seasons and the 2008 Christmas special, on BBC iPlayer.

What happened in the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special?

The special left much up in the air, from what happened in the boat trip to whether Smithy (Corden) said yes when Nessa got down on one knee and proposed.

Before all that, however, the special caught up with the main gang 10 years after the last episode aired, with the Shipmans and the Wests headed to Wales for the festive season.

Gwen and Bryn were on hosting duties, and we learned that Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page) are still married and now have three lovely children.

Smithy comes to Wales often to see his son Neil and co-parent with Nessa, which obviously makes for some hilarious moments, especially when Smithy's new girlfriend Sonia is added to the mix.

Of course, the pair managed to work things out. Or at least it appeared that way, since we don't know whether they actually got engaged at the end of the episode.

