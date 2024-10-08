The 2019 reunion special saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) get down on one knee to pop the question to on-again, off-again flame Smithy (James Corden), but the episode cut to credits before we could hear his response.

But now, there's little more than two months until we close the book on this unconventional romance.

The BBC shared a photo of the final on-set clapperboard, marking the end of the shoot with scene 80.

The caption reads: "And that's a wrap... for the last time ever. See you on Christmas Day!"

Previously, co-creator Corden had expressed some concern about the tight schedule for the production, which commenced filming only last month and has an unusually short window to get ready for broadcast.

The project should make its deadline, however, which is good news given the enormous hype surrounding it and the extraordinary impact of the previous special, which drew a record-breaking audience of more than 17 million people in 2019.

The content of the episode is being kept tightly under wraps, but Gavin & Stacey co-star Rob Brydon described the script as "fantastic" during a recent interview.

"Do you know what? I was moved to tears, because it's emotional," he explained, adding that the main cast had known for some time that another episode was coming down the pipeline.

"We knew it was going to happen, but we were told we had to keep it a secret. So you have to lie to people! It's a horrible feeling, because you don't want to lie to somebody right in the face."

Gavin & Stacey's Christmas 2024 special is set to reunite the original cast, including creators Jones and Corden, plus stars Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and the aforementioned Brydon.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

