Meanwhile, co-creator and Smithy star James Corden also confirmed the news, posting a picture of Smithy's van to his own Instagram along with the caption: "Day 1. Here we go x"

Bryn star Rob Brydon got fans excited over the weekend, posting an image of himself alongside co-creator and Nessa star Ruth Jones, with the caption: "Something's occurring... #gavinandstacey".

The plot and most of the cast details from the special are yet to be confirmed, although we know all the central cast are returning.

It has also been reported that Sheridan Smith could be returning as Smithy's sister Rudi, with The Sunday Mirror saying that informal discussions were underway with the star back in May.

Recently, Brydon revealed that he first read the script "about a month ago" and called it "fantastic".

He continued: "Do you know what? I was moved to tears, because it's emotional."

Fans may be surprised that filming has only just begun, given the Christmas release date, and Corden did admit earlier this year that "it's going to be tight to get it in and delivered".

He explained: "Building that show, it's like building a Jenga puzzle. Cast availability and things like that. I think it'll be okay."

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

