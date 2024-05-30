Corden posted the exciting news on his Instagram, and shared a picture of him and Jones with a script for "Gavin & Stacey: The finale" in front of them.

He wrote: "Some news… It's official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

It was first reported by Deadline back in February that the show would make a return, but this was denied by Jones and other cast members - and Jones has since addressed this.

"It was unfortunate because James and I wanted to give everybody a nice surprise, and I think it was really mean that they leaked it," she said on Radio 4.

The actress explained that she was put in an unfortunate position where she had to lie to her friends and family.

Ruth Jones and James Corden in Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Tom Jackson

She explained: "They were all saying, 'Is it happening?' And the reality is that until you have your cast booked, budget worked out, all of those things, you cannot say categorically that it is going to happen."

While full details of the plot and cast are yet to be confirmed, some of those who have been part of the show have announced whether or not they're headed back to Barry.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pamela Shipman, confirmed to The Sun that she will be back as the over-the-top matriarch.

"I know it's going to happen," she told the publication. "I just haven't seen the script - none of us have seen the script."

Joanna Page, who plays titular character Stacey, has said she is "so excited" for the episode, and is relieved to finally be able to talk about it!

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

