Did they sail off into the sunset together? Will we catch back up with them in the midst of wedded bliss?

Well, while we're sure that will all be revealed in the upcoming final ever episode of the comedy, RadioTimes.com posed the question to fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ruth Jones and James Corden in Gavin & Stacey. BBC

Asking whether viewers want Nessa and Smithy to end up together, a whopping 76.5% of responders voted 'Yes'. Out of the total 132 votes, 23.5% of respondents said they wouldn't want the pair to end up together.

Sure, we'd love a happy ending but when it comes to Nessa and Smithy, we're never quite sure what that hilarious pair will bring.

We'll definitely be getting some witty one-liners, memorable moments and laugh-out-loud scenes but as for whether Nessa and Smithy will be the picture-perfect happily married couple? Something tells us there's more up the sleeve when it comes to these two.

While further details about the episode are set to be announced around the returning cast and plot details, we do know that it's set to be the final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey. We know, we know, it's sad news for fans who have been waiting patiently for news about the series since it was last on our screens in 2019.

But with one last episode, we're sure the sitcom will go out with a bang. Announcing the exciting news on his Instagram, James Corden shared a picture of himself and co-writer Ruth Jones with a script for "Gavin & Stacey: The finale" in front of them.

He wrote: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

There's been plenty of talk and speculation about the future of the series after Deadline previously reported that filming on the festive episode was due to commence this summer.

Despite brushing off of the rumours and the cast admitting to not knowing anything, it's going ahead, much to everyone's excitement.

Reacting to the news of the announcement today, Mick Shipman actor Larry Lamb wrote on X: "Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S … we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!"

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

