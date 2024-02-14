Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, Jones dismissed the claims as "a rumour" and told host Oliver Callan: "If there was something to say, James [Corden] and I would happily announce it."

Elsewhere in the interview, she admitted that "James and I talk about Gavin & Stacey a lot, it's a huge part of our lives", and that they "are completely grateful for what it's done for our lives".

"It's lovely that people love it," she added.

Jones's quotes don't necessarily rule out the possibility that there is some truth to the earlier report, but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for any confirmation that a new special is on the way.

If a new episode is to air at Christmas it will be the first episode of the beloved sitcom since the previous Christmas special in 2019 went down in history as the most-watched scripted show in a decade, with more than 18 million viewers.

The series initially aired for three seasons between 2007 and 2010 and was one of the most successful British comedies of its era.

The 2019 special ended with a massive cliffhanger that saw Nessa proposing to Smithy (Corden), and star Mathew Horne previously told RadioTimes.com that he doubted we'd ever hear Smithy's answer.

"Firstly, I very much doubt it will be addressed. I doubt – very much doubt – that anything will happen," he said.

"It would be nice to find out whether Smithy and Nessa do get married, but I don't think we ever will find out."

Ruth Jones and James Corden in Gavin & Stacey. BBC

Shortly before Horne's comments, series stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb said that they wouldn't want to return for a full new season of Gavin & Stacey but that they would want to reprise their roles as Pam and Mick for another special.

Steadman revealed: "I'd like to do another, but I don't know if I could do seven episodes. A special would be great fun and it wouldn't be too draining and exhausting. The Christmas special cliffhanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it."

Lamb also said: "It's like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me."

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

