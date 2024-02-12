"We'd like to thank everyone for voting for us for these fantastic awards," said Ghosts co-creator and star Jim Howick. "It's always such an honour to receive them, especially as they're voted on by the fans, so thank you very much."

Meanwhile, Taskmaster won Best TV Entertainment Show for seasons 15 and 16, as well as its traditional New Year Treat.

"Hello, everyone! It's me, Greg Davies – I'm a great guy," said Little Alex Horne, cowering behind a statue of the host in the acceptance video below.

"I just wanted to say thank you, personally, to everyone who voted for Taskmaster, who have been crowned the best TV Entertainment award winner."

Other winners from the annual ceremony included Catherine Tate sitcom Queen of Oz, which starred the actor as a disgraced fictional heir to the throne, who is sent to Australia to gain some life skills and responsibility.

"Thank you so very, very much to everyone who voted to make Queen of Oz the best new sitcom of 2023. That is such amazing, genuinely surprising, utterly thrilling news – thank you to everyone," said Tate.

Catherine Tate stars in Queen of Oz BBC/Lorenzo Agius

The title of Best Radio Sitcom went to BBC Radio 4's Whatever Happened to Baby Jane Austen?, which is written by David Quantick and stars comedy double act Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

The pair said in a hilarious statement: "We don't know who David Quantick is sleeping with on the board of these comedy awards... but we're grateful that he does!"

The TV sketch show honour went to CBBC's Horrible Histories, while the radio sketch show prize went to Dead Ringers.

Rounding out this year's ceremony was Would I Lie to You?'s win for Best TV Panel Show, The Unbelievable Truth for Best Radio Panel Show, You're Dead to Me for Best Radio Entertainment Show and Good Omens for Best Comedy Drama.

