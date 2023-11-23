Comic and presenter Julian Clary, Meet the Richardsons' Lucy Beaumont, multi-award winning stand-up comedian Sam Campbell, former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins and Cheaters star Susan Wokoma all took part in season 16.

But now that it's over, it comes as no surprise that fans are wanting to know when they'll get another instalment of the series.

Read on for everything we know so far about Taskmaster season 17.

Will there be a Taskmaster season 17?

Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins, Susan Wokoma, Greg Davies, Alex Horne, Julian Clary and Lucy Beaumont in Taskmaster season 16. Simon Webb/Channel 4

Yes! In March 2023, Channel 4 confirmed an additional six seasons of Taskmaster UK had been commissioned, meaning season 17 will be on screens next year.

As has been the case for the past few seasons, it is expected that two seasons per year will be rolled out.

No. At the moment there is no confirmed date for Taskmaster season 17, however it will likely air at some point in the first half of 2024.

When asked by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, whether the next season is "already lined up for early in the new year", Alex Horne replied: "Thanks and earlyish, yes…"

Since the show's move from Dave to Channel 4, new odd-numbered seasons have begun in either March or April, so we might expect season 17 to arrive around then, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

Has the Taskmaster season 17 line-up been confirmed?

Not yet. The cast of the Taskmaster season 17 is yet to be announced, but hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne have teased in the past who they'd love to feature on the show.

In an interview with the Daily Express earlier this year, Horne was asked who he'd like on Taskmaster next to which he responded: "Jack Dee, and I say this anytime anyone asks me this question.

"I think it's the only way to persuade him to do it. So, Jack Dee, if you're listening, please do the show."

In a Q&A video published last month, Horne actually changed his answer and said he "desperately" wants comedian Stephen Merchant on the show.

He said: "I'm going to say Stephen Merchant. I desperately want Stephen Merchant on the show. I don't know that we'd never get him. But he's busy. But I feel like he's tangible, he's within reach. I desperately want him."

Rest assured once the full line-up is confirmed, we'll keep this page updated.

Taskmaster season 17 hosts

As ever, Greg Davies and Alex Horne will return as presenters of the show.

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster season 17?

There isn't a trailer for Taskmaster season 17 yet, but once there is we'll be sure to update this page.

Taskmaster's previous seasons are available to watch on Channel 4.

