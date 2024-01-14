The BAFTA award-winning series is known for bringing together some of the country's best comedic talent and this upcoming season is no different. The line-up includes presenter Joanne McNally (My Therapist Ghosted Me), award-winning comedian and BBC Radio 5 Live radio presenter John Robins and actor and comedian Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso).

They will also be joined by actor, writer, producer and comedian Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal) and award-winning actor and writer Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).

Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton in the confirmed line-up for Taskmaster season 17. Channel 4

As for who will come out on top and be able to join the prestigious Taskmaster winners line-up, we'll just have to tune in and see. The exciting line-up news was also confirmed in a new trailer, which aired straight after Taskmaster: Champion of Champions.

You can get a sense of the chaos to come in the trailer below.

As of now, there's been no confirmation as to a release date for season 17 but according to a previous tweet by Horne, fans can expect season 17 to land on our screens sometime in the early part of this year.

Fans of the entertainment series knew that season 17 was in the pipeline as after critically acclaimed success, Taskmaster was commissioned for an additional six seasons of the show by Channel 4.

Read more:

The more recent Champion of Champions episode saw past victors Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall and Sophie Duker take another stab at the bizarre batch of challenges, joined by runner-up (and Ghosts actor) Kiell Smith-Bynoe who filled in for Canadian comic and Taskmaster winner Mae Martin, who wasn't available to film.

Of course, there are plenty of celebrities that have been rumoured or spoken about in terms of who could ever be appearing on the series but Horne recently revealed that he'd like a certain iconic host to make an appearance on Taskmaster.

Speaking on the Always Be Comedy podcast, Horne admitted that he'd like Golden Balls host Jasper Carrott to enter the world of Taskmaster.

He said: "There are a few old-school people who I'd love to have, like Jasper Carrot. He's not chasing things [career-wise], but I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great.

"But it's a big conversation, because if you're having Pasquale, you're not having someone else and it's 10 episodes."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Taskmaster is available to watch on Channel 4. Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.