"There are a few old-school people who I'd love to have, like Jasper Carrot," Horne said on the Always Be Comedy podcast.

He added: "He's not chasing things [career-wise], but I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great.

"But it's a big conversation, because if you're having Pasquale, you're not having someone else and it's 10 episodes."

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster. Channel 4

Carrott is considered a legend in terms of British comedy and, as well as various stand-up comedy specials, he has starred in hilarious sitcoms including The Detectives and All About Me.

The likes of Hugh Dennis, Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper and Mel Giedroyc have all appeared on the Channel 4 comedy game series in the past.

Read more:

While a release date for a 17th season of Taskmaster is yet to be confirmed, the show is returning for a Champions of Champions spin-off, in which four previous winners and one runner-up would all go head to head once again and complete bizarre challenges.

Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall, Sophie Duker and Kiell Smith-Bynoe will all be taking part, with the show slated to air on Sunday 14th January 2024.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Taskmaster is available to watch on Channel 4. Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.