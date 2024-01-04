Alex Horne wants Golden Balls host Jasper Carrott on Taskmaster
Horne has made his feelings known.
Alex Horne isn't one to shy away from saying which celebrities he'd like on Taskmaster and now, he has revealed he wants Golden Balls host Jasper Carrott to join the ludicrous series.
Carrott hasn't been on mainstream TV for quite some time but he still performs stand-up comedy. Despite this, Horne is keen to have him on the show.
"There are a few old-school people who I'd love to have, like Jasper Carrot," Horne said on the Always Be Comedy podcast.
He added: "He's not chasing things [career-wise], but I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great.
"But it's a big conversation, because if you're having Pasquale, you're not having someone else and it's 10 episodes."
Carrott is considered a legend in terms of British comedy and, as well as various stand-up comedy specials, he has starred in hilarious sitcoms including The Detectives and All About Me.
The likes of Hugh Dennis, Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper and Mel Giedroyc have all appeared on the Channel 4 comedy game series in the past.
While a release date for a 17th season of Taskmaster is yet to be confirmed, the show is returning for a Champions of Champions spin-off, in which four previous winners and one runner-up would all go head to head once again and complete bizarre challenges.
Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall, Sophie Duker and Kiell Smith-Bynoe will all be taking part, with the show slated to air on Sunday 14th January 2024.
