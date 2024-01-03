Each week, Hannah will be sharing her thoughts on season 2 in her brand new video column, Hannah's Traitors Diary. From the murders, to the challenges and explosive roundtables, Hannah, who won the first season of The Traitors alongside Meryl and Aaron, will be dishing all.

Ahead of the column, we caught up with Hannah herself, who shared some tips for this year's contestants.

Speaking of her time on the show, she said: "My game plan was not to look for The Traitors and let somebody else do it. Let somebody else get down and dirty with it, because I was like, 'No, I want to stay in.'

"I was just having too much fun in there and I kind of realised that if you start looking, the Traitors are just going to murder you, so I said, 'I'll let someone else do it and I'll be friends with everyone and survive until the end.'"

Interestingly, the show's host Claudia Winkleman had the same idea about playing the game. Speaking ahead of the launch, she revealed that the best way to stay on longer in the game is to befriend The Traitors.

Claudia Winkleman with Aaron, Wilfred, Hannah, Meryl and Kieran on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells

She said: "If you watch the first series, then you work out that actually how to win is to be loveable and inoffensive and to be close to the Traitors.

"I can't say anything else and I've probably just been fired, but that is the smart way to enter the castle and be like, 'I don't want to be a Traitor. I'm just going to glide along here and not bother anyone and if I see somebody I suspect, I'll just get closer to them.'"

While Hannah managed to play it safe for most of the game, she wasn't exempt from accusations that she might be a Traitor.

She continued: "I think you kind of have to take every aspect of the game one step at a time and just try to enjoy it. I was so pleased that everyday I made sure to just enjoy myself. No matter what happened, I just tried to enjoy myself.

"And I'm really pleased I did that because I think if I hadn't, I'd have come out and been like, 'I worried too much.' It's not nice to be accused because it's not done in a nice way, but I think we have to kind of take a step back and reassess what's happening."

The Traitors season 2 starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

