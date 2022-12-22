The 12-part show, hosted by Strictly 's Claudia Winkleman, started off with 22 contestants arriving at a castle in the Scottish Highlands for a high-stakes game of wink murder.

It's been a wild four weeks on BBC One thanks to The Traitors – the brutal reality competition that's become a word-of-mouth hit – and with the finale now over, fans are already itching for more.

Over the course of the evening, we watched the Faithfuls try their hardest to banish the remaining Traitors from the show and win up to £250,000.

In the meantime, it's time to turn our attention to The Traitors season 2 – will the show be back for a second season and how can you apply to enter the castle?

Here's everything we know so far about The Traitors season 2.

Will The Traitors be back for season 2?

While BBC One is yet to officially announce whether The Traitors will be back for a second season, the show is rumoured to be returning for another stint in the Scottish Highlands.

According to The Daily Star, the BBC has struck a deal with production company Studio Lambert to make a second season, with a source telling the publication: "It was a no-brainer to commission another series."

"Everyone is hoping it will be even more popular by next year and become one of the biggest shows on TV," they added. "Claudia absolutely loves the show and thinks it's a brilliant format. It's basically a done deal that she'll be back."

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors. BBC

We don't yet know whether The Traitors will officially be back for season 2, however we can take an educated guess as to when the hit BBC One reality show would return.

According to the application for this year's season, filming took place over six weeks in the summer of 2022 and didn't air on BBC One until December.

Therefore, it's unlikely that we'll see Claudia Winkleman back at Ardross Castle before mid-2023.

How to apply for The Traitors season 2

The application for The Traitors 2023 is not yet open – however, those desperate to sign up can get a good idea of what to expect from this year's application form.

The 2022 contestants needed to be over the age of 18, have the right to legally reside in the UK and had to indicate whether they would want to be a Traitor or a Faithful and explain why, so next year's applicants will most probably have to fill the same requirements.

Meanwhile, The Traitors 2022 star Alex Gray revealed her top tips for doing well on the show, telling RadioTimes.com: "I would say that the best tactic is to be quiet, but not too quiet, suggest theories but make them a bit stupid so people don't think you're a threat and you just want to survive. That's essentially it."

The Traitors season 2 cast

Alison Hammond

With applications for a potential The Traitors season 2 yet to open, we have no idea who'll be entering the castle for a future season – however, host Claudia Winkleman has revealed who she'd like to see on a celebrity version.

"I need Victoria Coren-Mitchell in there and I need Kirsty Young in there. Always Adam Woodyatt – it's not celebrity unless Adam is in it," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"I'd have Alison Hammond – in they go. And then we'd choose our Traitors. Let's do that."

Is there a The Traitors season 2 trailer?

There isn't a trailer for The Traitors season 2 as we don't even know whether it's officially going ahead yet, but in the meantime, you can watch one of the biggest twists from the final few episodes – when Wilfred turned on his fellow Traitor and front-runner to win, Amanda.

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

