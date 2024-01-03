Only time will tell, but in the meantime read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Ross.

Who is Ross?

Age: 28

Job: Video director

Location: Lancashire

Ross applied for The Traitors season two because he wanted to throw himself into the "deep end of something".

He explained that he has become "so used to being behind a camera that it's actually very nerve-racking for me to be in front of one". The idea of doing something new, was more than enough for Ross and given he's quite good at Among Us, he thought The Traitors would be a lot of fun.

Ross loved the first series and one contestants in particular stood out to him. Ross admired season 1's Aaron, largely because he was "just super genuine and nice".

"I think that's the best policy really and he seemed like he was having fun. Sometimes being honest is the best gameplan."

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"I mean, I can throw a few people under the bus if needs be. It’s a game at the end of the day isn't it? It’s not life or death."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I’d befriend everyone. I’d try and charm everyone and try and get their secrets from them, that’s the whole thing, isn't it?"

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

