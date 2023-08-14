National Television Awards 2023 shortlist revealed, including Happy Valley and The Traitors
The shortlist also includes posthumous nominations for Dame Deborah James and Paul O’Grady.
The shortlist for this year's National Television Awards has been announced, with shows including Happy Valley and The Traitors coming out as strong contenders.
For the second year in a row the list features more streaming content than ever before, with Netflix shows such as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Wednesday and Stranger Things all getting nominations, alongside Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.
In the drama performance category, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce will do battle once more as Sarah Lancashire and James Norton are both up for their work in Happy Valley, alongside Vera’s Brenda Blethyn, Call the Midwife’s Judy Parfitt and Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio.
In the entertainment category. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go up against one of the duo’s other hits, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, as well as Gogglebox and The Masked Singer.
There are also two posthumous nominations, with Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs and Dame Deborah James’s Bowelbabe in Her Own Words both nominated.
Meanwhile, on the soap front, Coronation Street’s Charlotte Jordan and Maureen Lipman have been nominated in the same category as Emmerdale’s Dominic Brunt and EastEnders’ Danielle Harold.
This year’s awards will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett and will take place at The O2 London, with the ceremony being broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Tuesday 5th September.
If you want to know who else is up for this year’s awards you can find a full list below:
New Drama
Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday
Reality Competition
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors
Authored Documentary
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Happy Valley
Stranger Things
Vera
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV Interview
Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
