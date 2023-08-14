In the drama performance category, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce will do battle once more as Sarah Lancashire and James Norton are both up for their work in Happy Valley, alongside Vera’s Brenda Blethyn, Call the Midwife’s Judy Parfitt and Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio.

In the entertainment category. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go up against one of the duo’s other hits, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, as well as Gogglebox and The Masked Singer.

There are also two posthumous nominations, with Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs and Dame Deborah James’s Bowelbabe in Her Own Words both nominated.

Meanwhile, on the soap front, Coronation Street’s Charlotte Jordan and Maureen Lipman have been nominated in the same category as Emmerdale’s Dominic Brunt and EastEnders’ Danielle Harold.

This year’s awards will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett and will take place at The O2 London, with the ceremony being broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Tuesday 5th September.

If you want to know who else is up for this year’s awards you can find a full list below:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte. Netflix

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley season 3. BBC

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)

Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

EastEnders: Karen Taylor, Freddie Slater and Stacey Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

The National TV Awards will air on ITV1 on Tuesday 5th September.

