Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the royal in the original series, also appears in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , with India Amarteifio starring as the queen's younger self.

Following the global success of Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2, a third chapter of the Netflix period drama is on its way. And if that's not enough for you greedy lot, a spin-off which revolves around the character of Queen Charlotte and her tumultuous relationship with King George has just arrived on the platform, too.

Read on for everything you need to know about one of the year's brightest talents.

Who is India Amarteifio?

Amarteifio plays young Queen Charlotte in Netflix's Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte.

She was named in Variety's '10 Brits to Watch' in 2023 alongside The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney.

Amarteifio previously studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

How old is India Amarteifio?

She is 21 years old. The actor was born on 17th September, 2001.

What nationality is India Amarteifio?

India is British. She was born in Kingston upon Thames in south west London.

What has India Amarteifio previously starred in?

Before Queen Charlotte, Amarteifio had a main role in the first two seasons of The Evermoor Chronicles on the Disney Channel.

She also appeared in sci-fi series The Midwich Cuckoos starring Keeley Hawes, season 3 of crime drama The Tunnel, which aired on Sky Atlantic, and feature film Military Wives starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan.

Amarteifio's CV also includes a minor role in Jed Mercurio's Line of Duty. She played the daughter of Thandiwe Newton's DCI Roz Huntley.

She has also appeared in single episodes of Doctor Who – including season 9's The Magician's Apprentice – and Netflix's Sex Education.

What has India Amarteifio said about Queen Charlotte?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Amarteifio discussed the key difference between Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton, saying: "I think what's really nice about Queen Charlotte is... it gives us the liberty of creating our own characters.

"You guys obviously know Queen Charlotte, King George and we know Lady Danbury, but you don't know their origin story. There's enough time for them to be completely different people and for us to create completely unique characters and then, in time, as is natural in real life, you change, we adapt as we get older."

In an interview with Vogue, she emphasised the fact that Queen Charlotte, while drawing on historical fact, is "definitely not a historical retelling", adding: "So that gave us a lot of freedom."

Amarteifio also revealed which aspects of the story were the most challenging to depict. "The emotional scenes, definitely," she explained. "I'm quite an empathetic person and there are a lot of scenes where Charlotte is really distraught, and with good reason. Having to access that was difficult."

Is India Amarteifio on Instagram?

Yes, she is! You can follow her at @india_amarteifio.

Is India Amarteifio on Twitter?

No, Amarteifio doesn't have a Twitter account – at least not a visible one, anyway.

