The new series will see ten singles matched together after meeting for the first time with a kiss. As ever, there will be plenty of drama, a new Italian Masseria, and love stories that'll guarantee leaving viewers wanting more.

There have been some additions to the reality series, including a new narrator and release schedule. Read on to find out everything you need to know about I Kissed a Girl.

Dannii Minogue on I Kissed a Boy. BBC/Two Four

It has been confirmed I Kissed a Girl will make its debut on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5th May, with the first two episodes available to watch on iPlayer that same day.

I Kissed a Girl release schedule

As mentioned above, episodes 1 and 2 of I Kissed a Girl will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

After that, episodes will air on BBC Three every Sunday and Monday night at 9pm.

Who is in the cast of I Kissed a Girl?

The cast for I Kissed a Girl is yet to be announced, but they will be soon, as teased by BBC Three!

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest once more is revealed.

I Kissed a Girl host

Dannii Minogue will return to hosting duties once more as she helms I Kissed a Girl, playing cupid for those looking to find love in the gorgeous Italian Masseria.

Who is the new I Kissed a Girl narrator?

TikTok star and comedian Charley Marlowe was recently announced as the narrator of I Kissed a Girl.

"My job as voice over is to provide another layer of queerness to the series, so you're not only watching lesbians, but you're listening to them as well," Marlowe said in a Q&A about her new role.

"Being a voice over artist does make you feel very omniscient on the whole. I see EVERYTHING... not really. But I'd recommend the job to all."

Fans will remember Layton Williams narrated I Kissed a Boy, however he made the decision to step back as he felt it would be more appropriate for a queer woman to narrate the series.

He told The Sun: "I will not be voicing that one because I'm not a lesbian, but I just want to say I'm so proud to have been part of this beautiful show."

Is there a trailer for I Kissed a Girl?

Not yet, but there have been some clips! BBC Three has been teasing fans with short videos of what is to come from I Kissed a Girl and you can watch them below!

I Kissed a Girl premieres on Sunday 5th May on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

