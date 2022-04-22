Netflix teen drama series Heartstopper arrived on the streaming platform with much fanfare and an established fanbase already incredibly excited to see what the Heartstopper cast had in store.

We're not sure our hearts can take much more cuteness!

The series, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, follows the budding romance between school pupils Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and all the complications that come from school life.

As the two boys get to grips with their identity and love for each other, there shall be tears and laughter along the way.

If you're bingeing the series on Netflix then you may be wondering if the show will be back for more episodes.

Here is all you need to know about the potential for a Heartstopper season 2.

*Spoiler warning for Heartstopper season 1**

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2?

Heartstopper season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

However, when speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, writer and creator Alice Oseman revealed that she has a rough idea of how many episodes she would need to deliver a complete live-action adaptation of her comic books.

"It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story," she said. "I haven't done any in-detail planning or anything, but it's quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it."

So, hopefully, the series could be back for multiple seasons.

When could a potential Heartstopper season 2 be released?

If commissioned, Heartstopper season 2 would likely be released in mid-2023.

The first season was filmed from April 2021 to June 2021, meaning the series only took three months to shoot.

If the series is commissioned soon and scripts are written, then the filming could hopefully be turned around in similar time and deliver us a series by next year.

Of course, we need Heartstopper to actually be renewed by Netflix first!

Which cast members could return for Heartstopper season 2?

If Heartstopper does return for a second season, then we expect the following cast members to make comebacks.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh

Alan Turkington as Mr Lange

It wouldn't be Heartstopper without Charlie and Nick at the centre and we need actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor back to continue their story.

Olivia Colman's Sarah supports her son in Heartstopper Netflix

Of course, there is also surprise cast member Olivia Colman, who would need to be back as Nick's mother, Sarah.

Less supportive is Charlie's closeted ex-lover Ben, played by Sebastian Croft, who could continue to wreak havoc in a second season.

The pair's best friends Tao (William Gao) and Elle (played by Yasmin Finney) will also likely make comebacks, plus Fisayo Akinade as the supportive teacher Mr Ajayi.

What could a potential Heartstopper season 2 be about?

Ben and Charlie in Heartstopper Netflix

We need a second season of Heartstopper to explore all the complications and heartwarming moments of Charlie and Nick's romance, plus continue to see how Sarah supports her son after he came out to her as bisexual.

There will no doubt be complications - likely in the form of Ben - but we will have to wait and see!

As discussed previously, there is also ample material from the Heartstopper source works to continue on from in the second run.

Writer Alice Oseman revealed: "The challenges of adapting something that's a comic for TV is that some things that are in a comic just don't work for TV. Like Heartstopper, the comics, is a very low-stakes story.

"Problems are resolved pretty much immediately, which isn't normally how TV works, so we had to add a bit more drama – a bit more angst – into the show.

"And also, we expanded the world of Heartstopper as well. We got to explore the side characters of Heartstopper in a lot more depth when there's not really much room for that in the comics. But that was all part of the fun of it."

So expect the world of Heartstopper to continue to be explored.

Heartstopper volumes 1-4 are available to buy on Amazon

Is there a trailer for Heartstopper season 2?

No, as Heartstopper has not been officially commissioned for a second season, there is no trailer for the episodes.

We will be sure to update this article as soon as we have the first whiff of any new footage.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.