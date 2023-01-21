It was announced back in November 2022 that Locke will join the likes of Kathryn Hahn (as Agatha Harkness) in the cast of the WandaVision spin-off series, production on which kicked off earlier this month.

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has prompted confusion after a now-deleted shot from the set of Marvel Studio’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos appeared to reveal a title change.

However, a now-deleted Instagram story of his (below) showed a chair with a logo for Agnes of Westview, leading fans to speculate that there’s been a quiet title change behind-the-scenes.

Hahn first played Agnes — Agatha’s fake identity — in 2021’s WandaVision, using the false persona to get close to Wanda and use her powers as the prophesied Scarlet Witch.

However, disaster struck as Wanda meddled with Agatha's memory and left her trapped in the town Westview — as Agnes — at the end of the show.

While there has been no mention of a title change following the prior alternation from the original Agatha: House of Harkness, the possible new title would make sense, bringing us up to where the show should start, with Agatha imprisoned in Westview, but with nothing confirmed as yet, we’ll have to wait and see.

Speaking about the series, which will centre on its eponymous witch, Hahn previously told RadioTimes.com: "I mean, you'd have to be a deep diving... comic book aficionado to know Agatha Harkness from the comics. I had never heard of her before. And so the fact that this is happening is just testament to the incredible writing [and] the, you know, weird timing. It's so bananas."

She continued: "It's going to be such a great, fun dive into [that world]... It's so meta that WandaVision was a show about sitcoms, and of course, it's going to have a spin-off. It just makes total sense, in a very meta way."

