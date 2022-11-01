The actor, best known for his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix's teen drama Heartstopper , has been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Variety .

The publication notes that the casting has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios but Locke has already taken to Instagram to confirm the news.

Posting a screenshot of the Variety story, Locke penned: "When I found out I got an email which said ‘welcome to the marvel universe’ and I screamed [three purple heart emojis]".

The report also states that WandaVision cast member Emma Caulfield Ford will reprise her role as Dottie from WandaVision.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney+ for comment on this story.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The only other cast member currently confirmed for the series is fan-favourite WandaVision cast member Kathryn Hahn who will reprise her role as the witch Agatha Harkness.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which had originally been titled Agatha: House of Harkness, will centre on its eponymous witch but details remain scarce regarding the plot.

Speaking about the series to RadioTimes.com previously, Hahn said: "I mean, you'd have to be a deep diving... comic book aficionado to know Agatha Harkness from the comics. I had never heard of her before. And so the fact that this is happening is just testament to the incredible writing [and] the, you know, weird timing. It's so bananas."

She continued: "It's going to be such a great, fun dive into [that world]... It's so meta that WandaVision was a show about sitcoms, and of course, it's going to have a spin-off. It just makes total sense, in a very meta way."

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision Disney

Of course, fans had already been considering Locke as a potential casting for an older Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans will recall that Billy is one of two sons created from magic by the Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen. Wanda had obsessed over reuniting with her sons Billy and Tommy in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after previously ending their illusory existence in the WandaVision finale.

Could Agatha provide a magical way for Billy and T0mmy to return?

Of course, Locke could be portraying a different character entirely. Let the speculation begin!

(L-R): Jett Klyne as Tommy, Julian Hilliard as Billy in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.

The news of Locke's casting comes after Deadline reported that Paul Bettany would be reprising his role as Billy and Tommy's android father Vision in the series tentatively titled Vision Quest, which they report is in development at Marvel Studios and follows the character post-WandaVision.

Marvel Studios and Bettany's reps declined to comment to the publication at the time.

Read More: How to watch Marvel movies and TV series in order

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is coming soon to Disney+ – sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.