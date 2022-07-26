Who can forget the scene-stealing witch from WandaVision known as Agatha Harkness ?

It was Agatha All Along!

Kathryn Hahn proved to be a fan-favourite in the critically acclaimed Disney Plus series, with her song "Agatha All Along" even going on to win a Primetime Emmy Award and scoring a Grammy Award nomination.

Off the back of this success, a spin-off was commissioned by Disney Plus focused on the character.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the spin-off was given the title Agatha: Coven of Chaos and its release period was confirmed too.

Discussing the WandaVision spin-off with RadioTimes.com, Hahn described it as "a total surprise", explaining: "I mean, you'd have to be a deep diving... comic book aficionado to know Agatha Harkness from the comics. I had never heard of her before. And so the fact that this is happening is just testament to the incredible writing [and] the, you know, weird timing. It's so bananas."

She added: "It's going to be such a great, fun dive into [that world]... It's so meta that WandaVision was a show about sitcoms, and of course, it's going to have a spin-off. It just makes total sense, in a very meta way."

Below is everything we know so far about Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos release date speculation

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be released on Disney Plus in winter 2023/2024.

This release period was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The title of the series was also confirmed to have been changed from the previously announced Agatha: House of Harkness.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast

The following cast member has been confirmed for Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as the mischievous witch Agatha Harkness after making her MCU debut in WandaVision.

(L-R): Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios' WandaVision Marvel Studios

The character was last seen being placed under a spell and returning to her nosey neighbour guise as Agnes by the Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

For this reason, it is possible that Wanda could make a return appearance in this series.

However, we will have to see how she could return, following her fate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Finally, we could see the addition of further magical characters from Marvel Comics - including Agatha's evil son Nicholas Scratch and his children, Salem's Seven.

Is there a trailer for Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

No, there is currently no trailer for Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The series is yet to start filming. We will update this page as soon as this becomes available.

In the meantime, here is the clip for Agatha All Along...

Agatha: Coven of Chaos plot speculation

The series Agatha: Coven of Chaos will likely pick up after the events of WandaVision and when Agatha was left enchanted.

However, the series could also flashback and show us Agatha's origins following the flashbacks shown in WandaVision where Agatha stopped herself from being burned at the stake for practising dark magic by her mother Evanora Harkness and their coven in Salem, 1693.

Could Agatha's past actions come back to haunt her?

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision (Disney) Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

The previous title of House of Harkness suggested that perhaps Agatha's family plays a role in the story. Could we see more from Evanora, played by Kate Forbes?

It's likely that the series will also introduce Agatha's son, the sorcerer and supervillain Nicholas Scratch, with whom she shares a fractious relationship and who has tried to kill her in the past.

Additionally, Scratch's seven children - thus Agatha's grandchildren - are supervillains named Brutacus, Gazelle, Hydron, Reptilla, Thornn, Vakume, and Vertigo. Together they form the shapeshifting sorcerer team known as Salem's Seven.

Could these all have major roles in the series? We'll have to wait and see.

