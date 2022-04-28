New on Disney Plus UK May 2022 – every new film and show this month

It's a particularly good month to be a Star Wars fan: towards the beginning of the month, Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett is released to mark Star Wars Day, while a few weeks later sees the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor in brand new series Obi-Wan Kenobi .

May is set to be yet another busy month for new additions on Disney Plus – with all manner of original series and new films arriving on the platform in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, other TV highlights include the UK premiere of How I Met Your Father, the new comedy-drama Life & Beth – which stars Amy Schumer and Michael Cera – and Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols series Pistol.

And new films debuting on the platform include Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, reimagined Cinderella musical Sneakerella, and rom-com The Valet.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this May.

Wednesday 4th May

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett An in-depth behind the scenes look at the most recent live-action Star Wars series – arriving in time for Star Wars Day Lego Star Wars All-Stars season 1 Animated series featuring LEGO versions of a number of popular Star Wars characters including Lando, Han, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, R2-D2, BB-8 and Gen. Leia Organa Baymax and Mochi season 1 Animated spin-off from hit Disney film Big Hero 6, focusing on the adventures of the two title characters American Crime Story seasons 1-2 The first two seasons of Ryan Murphy's star-studded true-crime drama anthology series – focusing on the trial of OJ Simpson and the Assassination of Gianni Versace respectively Snowfall season 4 The previous season of the LA-set crime drama, in which a family attempt to make money in the crack cocaine trade and come into contact with a CIA operative Scrapyard Supercar season 1 Competition show in which two teams of amateur mechanics take each other on in an audacious attempt to build scrap cars that can race a Bentley Bentayga 4x4 in an off-road challenge Secrets of Wild India season 1 National Geographic documentary narrated by David Attenborough, focusing on the last great herds of India's giant grazers who live in the shadow of the Himalayas Egypt from Above season 1 Docuseries that takes viewers on an aerial journey across Egypt to see how the River Nile was instrumental in the Egyptian empire Moon Knight season 1 episode 6 Raven's Home season 5 episodes 1-5 Puppy Dog Pals season 5 episodes 7-11 NCIS season 19 episode 7 The Resident season 5 episode 16 Our Kind of People episode 12 The Great North season 2 episode 11 Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 13 Family Guy season 20 episode 13 Good Trouble season 3 episodes 1-10 Gigantosaurus season 3 episodes 11-16 Thursday 5th May The Kardashians Episode 4 This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15 Friday 6th May Where the Heart Is (2000) Natalie Portman stars in this comedy-drama film about a pregnant teenager whose plans to start a new life in California are derailed when she is abandoned by her boyfriend

Me, Earl and the Dying Girl (2015) Comedy drama starring Olivia Cooke and Thomas Mann that follows the unlikely friendship that develops between a geeky teenager and his classmate who is suffering from leukaemia Babylon AD (2008) Post-apocalyptic sci-fi film with Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel, in which a bounty hunter is persuaded to escort two women halfway across the world – a journey which proves to be deeply dangerous Long Gone Summer ESPN 30 for 30 documentary that follows St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa as they both aim to break the home run record in the summer of 1998 Mike and the Mad Dog ESPN 30 for 30 documentary telling the story of the hugely popular sports radio show of the same name hosted by Mike Francesa and Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo Lost Temple of the Inca National Geographic documentary following environmental scientist Preston Sowell as he attempts to track down a lost temple of the Inca Empire in Peru at the headwaters of the Amazon River Saving Venice National Geographic documentary focusing on the constant environmental issues affecting the Italian city Wednesday 11th May The Quest season 1 Revival of the reality series in which eight teenagers travel to the fictional world of Everealm where they must complete a range of fantastical tasks How I Met Your Father season 1 Spin-off of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, in which Hilary Duff plays a woman telling her son the story of how she met his father.

A Wilderness of Error Docuseries based on the book of the same name by Errol Morris, focusing on the case of a Green Beret physician who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters in 1979

Wonders of the Ocean season 1 Nature documentary about the many creatures inhabiting the Pacific Ocean and the evolution of marine life over the years.

Primal Survivor season 5 Latest run of the docuseries that sees survival instructor Hazen Audel venture into the most inhospitable wilderness

Kingdom of the White Wolf season 1 National Geographic docuseries following photographer Ronan Donovan as he takes the audience on an intimate exploration of the Arctic

PJ Masks season 5 Episodes 10-16

NCIS season 19 Episode 8

The Resident Season 5 Episode 17

The Great North season 2 Episode 12

Bob's Burgers season 12 Episode 14

Family Guy season 20 Episode 14

Thursday 12th May

The Kardashians Episode 5

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16

Friday 13th May

Sneakerella Modern-day musical re-imagining of Cinderella, starring Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood – with sneakers replacing the classic golden slipper Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017) Domhnall Gleeson stars in this biopic of Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne, focusing on how his relationship with his son helped inspire the books that made him famous Bruce Almighty (2003) Jim Carrey stars as a down-on-his-luck television reporter who has an unexpected encounter with God in this hit comedy film Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992) Comedy-horror film focusing on the character who would go on to appear in a far more popular TV series a few years later Tommy ESPN 30 for 30 documentary focusing on the unlikely rise and sudden fall of boxer Tommy Morrison. Muhamman and Larry ESPN 30 for 30 documentary following the preparations for Muhammed Ali's final attempt to win back the World Heavyweight title in 1980, when there were grave concerns about his health Drain The Ocean: WWII Documentary film featuring data-based 3D reconstructions of some of the many ships and submarines that were left at the bottom of the ocean after the Second World War Drain the Sunken Pirate City Documentary film focusing on Port Royal – a city famous for its Caribbean pirates, that was torn apart in 1692 by an earthquake and tsunami Wednesday 18th May Life & Beth season 1 New comedy-drama starring Amy Schumer and Michael Cera about a seemingly successful woman with a long-term relationship and steady career who has her perspective changed by a sudden incident

Grown-ish season 4 Latest series of the sitcom – a spin-off from Black-ish that focuses on Zoey Johnson as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood

Knights of Castelcorvo season 1 Italian comedy-fantasy series following four kids who have to solve mysterious enigmas and face their greatest fears in the small village of Castelcorvo

Chain of Command season 1 National Geographic docuseries that aims to paint an intimate portrait of the war against violent extremism and the men and women devoting their lives to it

Ultimate Airport Dubai seasons 1-3 Docuseries giving viewers a look behind the operational scenes of Dubai International's three massive terminals

Binny and the Ghost season 1-2 German Disney Channel series about a girl who moves to a new house in Berlin with her parents, only for the spirit of a 14-year-old to become her roommate

Mayans MC season 3 Third season of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off following Ezekiel Reyes – a former convict who returns to his hometown with a new outlook on life

NCIS season 19 Episode 9

The Resident season 5 Episode 18

The Great North season 2 Episode 13

Bob's Burgers season 12 Episode 15

Family Guy season 20 Episode 15

American Dad season 18 Episode 1

Chicken Squad season 1 Episodes 25-29

Thursday 19th May

The Kardashians Episode 6

This Is Us season 6 Episode 17

Friday 20th May Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers New film based on – and continuing the story of – the animated TV series of the same name, as the mischievous chipmunks must reunite to save a friend who has mysterious disappeared The Transporter (2002) Jason Statham stars in this action thriller as a professional driver who moves goods around for shady clients – and who goes on the run when his latest cargo turns out to be a beautiful Asian woman The Transporter 2 (2005) Sequel to the 2002 action flick, with Jason Statham reprising his role as mercenary Frank Martin – who this time finds himself attempting to rescue a six-year-old boy who has been kidnapped D Wade: Life Unexpected ESPN documentary offering a candid look at NBA star Dwyane Wade, who intimately recorded his life and career for a decade Qualified ESPN 30 for 30 documentary following the mercurial rise of barrier-breaking auto racer Janet Guthrie in the 1970s – and her equally rapid decline King Fishers: Battle of the Nordics Documentary following three of the best fisherman in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway as they aim to prove themselves the best home fisher in the world Wild Botswana National Geographic documentary following the wildlife of the titular African nation The Valet Original film starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers), in which a valet poses as the boyfriend of a world-famous movie star after a photo emerges of her with her married lover Wednesday 25th May Papas Por Encargo season 1 Mexican children's comedy-drama series about a girl whose life changes when she is given an unexpected gift on her thirteenth birthday Chibi Tiny Tales season 1 Kids animation in which the Chibi Ducks explore an ancient Mayan temple in search of hidden treasures De Worsten Van Babel Op De Camping season 1 Dutch reality series in which three chefs drive their caravan to the most diverse campsites where they look for ingredients for their evening meal Wild Russia Six-episode National Geographic documentary focusing on the Russian wilderness Port Protection Alaska National Geographic documentary focusing on Port Protection – home to the few who have left behind normal society and chosen a different life in a remote Alaskan community Building Wild season 2 Second run of the reality construction series that sees Paul DiMeo and Pat "Tuffy" Bakaitis building incredible wilderness retreats Alaska Animal Rescue season 1 National Geographic docuseries following dedicated first responders, veterinarians and animal caretakers from the Alaska SeaLife Center, the Alaska Raptor Center and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center Awesome Animals season 1 National Geographic Kids series shining a light on various members of the animal kingdom NYPD Blue seasons 1-12 All 12 seasons of the popular police procedural drama that ran from 1993 to 2005

Wu-Tang season 1 First season of the drama portraying a fictionalised account of the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan NCIS Season 19 Episode 10 The Resident Season 5 Episodes 19 The Great North Season 2 Episode 14 Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 16 Family Guy Season 20 Episode 16 American Dad Season 18 Episode 2 Eye Wonder Season 1 Episodes 1-6 Mira, Royal Detective Season 1 Episodes 13-20 Thursday 26th May Kardashians Episode 7 This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18 Friday 27th May Obi-Wan Kenobi Parts I and II The long-awaited Star Wars series – that sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master after the events of the prequel trilogy – finally debuts its first two episodes We Feed People Documentary film that follows renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés as he helps communities dealing with disaster by providing healthy food Patti Cakes (2017) Film about a young aspiring rapper who dreams of escaping her humdrum New Jersey town and becoming a star Jumper (2008) Sci-fi action thriller starring Hayden Christensen, Samuel L Jackson and Jamie Bell, in which a high-school student discovers he has the ability to teleport himself to any place on Earth JFK (1991) Oliver Stone's historical – if factually dubious – thriller based on the events surrounding the assassination of President John F Kennedy Daredevil (2003) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner star in this adaptation of the Marvel Comics character Matt Murdock – who later appeared in a more well-received TV series of the same name What's Your Number (2011) Anna Faris and Chris Evans star in a rom-com about a woman who discovers that – according to a magazine article – she's reached the number of romantic conquests after which you'll never marry The Negotiator (1998) Action drama starring Samuel L Jackson and Kevin Spacey about a police hostage negotiator who is informed by his partner that some of their colleagues are embezzling funds Big Momma's House (2000) Crime comedy focusing on FBI agent Malcolm – who transforms into an old lady to get hold of a bank robber who will visit his ex-girlfriend Big Momma's House 2 (2006) Follow-up to the 2000 crime comedy, in which Malcolm Turner goes undercover again – this time to investigate an intelligence agent who is developing a computer worm Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) The third and final instalment in the Big Momma film series, with Malcolm adopting this disguise once again to protect his 17-year-old stepson Trent after he witnesses a murder Drain the Titanic Documentary showing painstakingly detailed digital 3D reconstructions of the Titanic's wreckage made from thousands of underwater photographs Tuesday 31st May Pistol Danny Boyle’s series based on the Sex Pistols’ guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol – chronicling the iconic punk band’s early days in West London and their rise to fame

