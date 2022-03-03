The comedy has amassed a cult following over the years and even overcome two cancellations. And now, a 20-episode revival of the cult sci-fi cartoon from Simpsons creator Matt Groening is on the horizon, courtesy of Disney Plus and 20th Television Animation.

Futurama follows Philip Fry (voiced by Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who, after tripping and falling into a cryogenic freezer (as you do) in 1999, wakes up 1000 years later with a new bunch of pals including Leela (Katey Sagal), a one-eyed alien and a foul-mouthed android called Bender.

Original cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are all set to lend their voices in the new season.

And, after a month of speculation about whether he’d be returning or not, John DiMaggio has officially signed on to the Hulu reboot, alleviating fans' fears that he wouldn't be returning and bringing the bitter saga known as #Bendergate to an end. Read more on this below.

Craig Erwich, Hulu’s president of originals, has said the revival is both an effort to please fans of the original series with new episodes and part of Hulu’s aim to establish itself as the platform people associate with adult animation.

"This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch, and we look forward to Matt and David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre,” Erwich explained.

Futurama was initially cancelled in 2003 after launching in 1999 but, after outrage from fans, the show made a comeback – before getting cancelled again after seven seasons in 2013.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future... or really anything other than the present,” said Cohen in a statement.

“It’s a true honour to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” joked Groening.

So, without further ado, read on for everything you need to know about the new season of Futurama.

Futurama reboot UK release date speculation

Unfortunately, the Futurama reboot won't be landing on Hulu until sometime in 2023.

The series will be released on Hulu in the US and internationally, including in the UK, on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Futurama revival cast and characters: Is John DiMaggio returning?

Futurama (20th Television) 20th Television

Original Futurama cast members Billy West (Fry) and Katey Sagal (Leela) are all making a comeback for the revival, alongside ensemble characters Tress MacNeille (Mom, many others), Maurice LaMarche (Kif), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy).

What's more, after a month of speculation about whether John DiMaggio would be returning as fan-favourite android Bender, we finally have an answer: DiMaggio is returning along with the rest of the gang.

He posted a statement to announce his return on Twitter: "I'M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family."

He continued: "#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL A**!"

Fans were dismayed when DiMaggio was absent from the announcement made by Hulu parent company Disney on 9th February 2022.

He then clarified he had not joined the show at the time of its announcement out of “self-respect” as negotiations over pay were still ongoing.

"Just to be clear," DiMaggio said in a statement on Twitter, "I don't think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does."

"It's about self-respect," DiMaggio added in the statement. "And honestly, being tired of an industry that's become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists' time and talent."

“From the moment John DiMaggio auditioned last century, we knew we had our Bender,” series creator Matt Groening said. “So congrats to everyone at ‘Futurama.’ We’re all back, baby!”

“John DiMaggio may be a great robot, but he’s also a great human being,” executive producer David X. Cohen added. “Not many people or machines can say that. For the fourth time, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to be back with our entire original cast and the phenomenal animators of Rough Draft Studios!”

Futurama reboot plot theories

There’s no word on what the plot will entail as yet.

However, we can look back over Futurama’s last season – the seventh part of the series that aired in 2013 on Comedy Central – to get an idea of what may unfold.

Fans will remember that the series finale saw Fry work up the courage to propose to Leela. Meanwhile, in the lab, Professor Farnsworth invented a new Time Button to allow the user to travel backwards in time by ten seconds.

However, after a series of unfortunate events, Farnsworth’s button had some unwelcome side effects, namely freezing everything in the world except for Fry and Leela. Could the revival pick up from this point, with Fry and Leela wandering aimlessly through New York and Farnsworth trying to reverse the effects of the button? Fans will have to wait and see.

Is there a trailer for the new season of Futurama?

No, there isn’t a trailer for the Futurama revival as yet, but watch this space!

