Best films to watch on TV today, tonight and this week

As the winter months continue – and with us well into another lockdown – there’s nothing better to do than to cuddle up on the sofa in front of a film.

And while many automatically head to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, they aren’t the other ways to watch movies in the comfort of your own home.

And as we head into 2021, there are just as many great films on terrestrial TV as ever – including old favourites from yesteryear, an array of modern classics and everything else in between.

From NOW TV and Disney+, to terrestrial TV offerings – there’s so much to choose from across all different genres so no matter what mood you’re in, you can find something to watch.

With so many amazing films airing on TV this week, we’ve compiled a list of the best flicks for you to choose from.

Friday 29th January

A Night to Remember – 2pm, Film4

Fact-based drama recreating the sinking of the Titanic, told from the point of view of the ship’s second officer as he struggles to get as many passengers and crew off the vessel before it sinks. Meanwhile, the captain of a nearby vessel embarks on a doomed rescue mission. Read our full review

Joe – 9pm, Sony Movies

Self-destructive ex-convict Joe offers a job to a 15-year-old boy living with his abusive father. Joe is moved by the teenager’s devotion to his family in the face of hardship and forms a paternal relationship with him. When the youth faces a threat he cannot handle, Joe tries to redeem his past mistakes by protecting him. Read our full review

Young Guns – 11:35pm, BBC One

Petty crook Billy the Kid is taken in by English farmer John Tunstall and given a job as a ranch hand. However, when Tunstall is murdered by a business rival, Billy and the rest of his `regulators’ set out to avenge his death, leading them into conflict with the law – and marking the start of Billy’s notoriety as a gunslinger. Read our full review

Thoroughbreds – 12:10am, Channel 4

Two upper-class Connecticut teenagers rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart, and hatch a plan to solve their problems, no matter what the cost. Read our full review

Saturday 30th January

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner – 2:55pm, Sony Movies Classic

A white couple who pride themselves on their liberal attitudes come to realise they are not quite as open-minded as they thought when their daughter announces she is marrying a black man. While the bride-to-be does not care what others think of her, her fiance is determined to win the approval of both her family and his. Read our full review

Stand by Me – 4:55pm, 5Star

Four 12-year-old best friends embark on a life-changing adventure in the Oregon wilderness in search of a missing teenager’s body, unaware of the trials and triumphs that await them. Read our full review

The Hound of the Baskervilles – 5:05pm, Sony Movies Classic

Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are asked to protect the last remaining member of the aristocratic Baskerville family, who is believed to be the target of a monstrous spectral hound roaming the remote Devon moors. Read our full review

Independence Day – 6:20pm, Channel 4

A fleet of huge flying saucers launches a devastating and unprovoked attack on Earth. As survivors try to flee the seemingly unstoppable alien invaders, the courageous US president, an ace pilot and a computer genius come up with a plan to take the fight to the enemy and save the human race. Read our full review

Beautiful Boy – 10pm, BBC Two

A New York Times writer worries when his son goes missing – but when he turns up two days later showing obvious signs of drug use, it proves to be just the first step on a journey through addiction, relapse and recovery that will last many years and impact all the family’s lives. Read our full review

Sunday 31st January

The Train – 2:45pm, BBC Two

As the Allies look set to liberate Paris from the Nazi forces, the Germans resolve to take all they can from the city – and plot to transport national treasures back to Berlin. However, bold French Resistance forces vow to stop them, enlisting the help of a train inspector along the way. Read our full review

The NeverEnding Story – 3:05pm, BBC One

A lonely boy, neglected by his father and bullied at school, finds comfort in a mysterious book about a young hero’s quest to save his world from destruction. However, as he reads the tale, he begins to become part of the story. Read our full review

Bumblebee – 4:30pm, Channel 4

In 1987, Californian teenager Charlie Watson is traumatised by the death of her father, while her mother Sally and new boyfriend Ron leaves her feeling even more alone. For her 18th-birthday she’s given a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, which turns out to be the battle-scarred Autobot Bumblebee. Read our full review

Skyfall – 8pm, ITV2

James Bond pursues a mysterious criminal mastermind who has orchestrated a terrorist attack on MI6 headquarters and exposed the identities of undercover agents around the world. The trail leads to a rogue former operative who has a personal vendetta against the intelligence organisation’s leader. Read our full review

The Revenant – 9pm, TCM Movies

A frontiersman leading a hunting party through the wilderness is mauled by a bear, and a travelling companion who pledged to stay with him until help comes kills his son and leaves him for dead. Against all odds, the wounded man survives his injuries and embarks on a gruelling quest for revenge that takes him through a harsh landscape. Read our full review

Monday 1st February

Hell Drivers – 2pm, Talking Pictures TV

A tough ex-convict in search of honest work joins a haulage firm, where his discovery of a payroll racket run by the unscrupulous manager puts him at loggerheads with a sadistic rival. Read our full review

Double Indemnity – 6:45pm, Sony Movies Classic

An insurance salesman has an affair with the wife of a client, who persuades him to help kill her husband for the policy he has arranged. While the plan is successful, one of the salesman’s colleagues suspects foul play. Read our full review

The Nice Guys – 9pm, Film4

A private detective investigates the murder of a porn star in 1970s Los Angeles, only to run into a hired thug employed to scare him off. However, the mysterious disappearance of a woman connected to the case forces the unlikely duo to work together, leading them to uncover a government conspiracy. Read our full review

Tuesday 2nd February

Cool Hand Luke – 4:05pm, TCM Movies

A rebellious small-time crook is sent to a prison in the Deep South, where he becomes a hero in the eyes of his fellow convicts and a thorn in the sides of the warden and the guards by refusing to bow to authority. His defiance escalates when he receives news of his mother’s death, and embarks on a series of failed escape attempts. Read our full review

Night of the Living Dead – 9pm, Horror Channel

A group of people becomes trapped in a remote farmhouse on the evening when the dead inexplicably return to life, intent on feeding on the flesh of the living. The strangers must work together to fight off the zombie hoards and make it through the night. Horror remake of George A Romero’s 1968 classic. Read our full review

Groundhog Day – 10:20pm, Gold; all day on Sky Cinema Comedy

It’s 2nd February – happy Groundhog Day! Life in lockdown means that many of us really are living the same day over and over again, but here Bill Murray gives one of the best performances of his career as the weatherman trapped in a day that is on endless repeat, and from which he can never escape… Read our full review

Moonlight – 11:15pm, Film4

A young African-American man in a rough Miami neighbourhood grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence and burgeoning adulthood. He finds support from a drug dealer and his kindly girlfriend, who can see he is being neglected and offer him sanctuary. Read our full review

Wednesday 3rd February

Breathe – 9pm, BBC Two

The inspirational true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish and the devastating polio diagnosis that changed their lives for ever. When Robin is abruptly paralysed and reliant on a mechanical respirator, he and his wife endeavour to conquer the limitations they are faced with, and devote their lives to help other patients struck down with the disease. Read our full review

Searching – 9pm, Film4

When his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears from her California home, and a police investigation yields few results, David Kim decides to explore her laptop. He contacts her friends in the hope of gleaning some information regarding her location, and discovers a secret about her piano lessons that could be a vital key to the puzzle. Read our full review

The Untouchables – 10pm, ITV4

Incorruptible federal agent Eliot Ness is assigned the task of fighting organised crime in Prohibition-era Chicago and bringing the notorious crime boss Al Capone to justice. Aware crooked police are undermining his investigations, he puts together his own elite squad to take on the Mob. Read our full review

Thursday 4th February

Jaws – 9pm, ITV4

A New England seaside town’s tourist season is turned into a nightmare by a giant killer shark. The local police chief’s efforts to protect the public are thwarted by the greedy mayor, forcing him to join forces with a grizzled fisherman and an enthusiastic marine biologist to hunt and kill the monster predator. Read our full review

Scream – 9pm, MTV

The students of a high school are stalked by a masked knife-wielding maniac with a love of scary movies and a penchant for playing mind games with his prey. One of the girls on his hit list begins to suspect there is a connection between the killer and her mother’s murder a year previously. Read our full review

Fight Club – 9pm, TCM Movies

A disillusioned office worker grows weary of his humdrum existence, but after meeting the mysterious Tyler Durden he finds fulfilment in establishing a club where similarly frustrated men come to vent their anger in bouts of bare-knuckle fighting. Read our full review

Friday 5th February

Stalag 17 – 1:40pm, Film4

The inmates of a German PoW camp are convinced there is a traitor in their midst when the guards seem to be forewarned of their escape attempts. An unassuming sergeant content to remain a captive until the end of the conflict becomes the focus of suspicion as mob mentality takes hold. Read our full review

All the Presidents – 6:10pm, TCM Movies

The true story of Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who persevered in their investigation of the links between the Watergate break-in and the White House, a scandal that eventually forced the resignation of President Nixon. Read our full review

Nightcrawler – 11:20pm, BBC Two

A cynical petty crook is inspired when he sees a freelance camera crew, and decides to go into business filming crime scenes and accidents, then selling the footage to news broadcasters. His determination to stay ahead of the competition leads him down a dark path as his methods become increasingly ruthless. Read our full review

Shakespeare in Love – 11:35pm, BBC One

The Elizabethan dramatist suffers from writer’s block while working on his new play, and to make matters worse creditors are about to close down the theatre. But when a noblewoman disguises herself as a man to fulfil her dream of appearing on stage, the Bard becomes enchanted by her and is inspired to pen the most famous love story of all time. Read our full review

What’s on NOW TV this week?

If you’ve not found anything on the regular TV schedules that tickles your fancy, NOW TV is regularly adding some new films to their collection – which you can access with a Sky Cinema pass.

Here are this week’s highlights:

The Secret Garden – now available

The film tells the well-loved story of a young girl who is sent to live with her uncle, where she discovers a beautiful garden and a local boy who helps her understand the garden’s hidden secrets

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood – now available

In 1998, magazine journalist Lloyd Vogel is sent to interview beloved TV entertainer Fred Rogers, an assignment he feels is beneath him. However, a friendship soon forms between the two men. Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper. Read our full review.

Le Mans ’66 – now available

Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, the visionary American driver and car designer who was enlisted by Ford to assemble a car – the Ford GT40 – to beat out Enzo Ferrari’s vehicles and their dominance over the race. Shelby recruits rogue driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and together they battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car.

Abominable – now available

After discovering a magical creature they believe to be a Yeti, teenager Yi and her two friends embark on an epic adventure. They try to reunite the creature with his family, whilst evading a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the creature for their own needs. Read our full review.

Looking for more? Take a look at our best movies on NOW TV guide – Get 12 months of Sky Cinema for just £11.99 £9.99 / month.

