Best movies on Disney Plus UK to watch right now

Almost three years after Walt Disney Co. launched its streaming service Disney Plus, the platform has grown into one of the entertainment industry’s biggest competitors to streaming giant Netflix.
This is largely thanks to its film catalogue. Disney has an estimated 500 movies on its streaming platform – and the library just keeps on expanding.
From Star Wars and Marvel to the latest projects from Pixar, Disney Plus welcomes new titles every week – and always has something new to offer.
What's more, the platform also offers a host of critically-acclaimed films you probably didn't realise were anything to do with Disney – including Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, 2021 Oscar winner Nomadland and Matt Damon epic The Martian. They're all on there.
However, with more and more films landing on Disney Plus so soon after premiering in cinemas – and in some cases on the same day – it’s becoming harder to sift through the catalogue and find something to watch.
Yes, Disney also owns Pixar, the folks behind the likes of Toy Story and Inside Out. So if you need a laugh, go for Ratatouille, if you need a cry, go for Toy Story 3 (we're not over that heartbreaking burner scene yet), and if you need a romance, WALL-E is your go-to. Here are the Pixar options on Disney Plus UK.
An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.
Why watch West Side Story?:
The original 1961 West Side Story film, which starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, and Rita Moreno was considered a seminal movie musical and explored issues of the time including gang warfare and racial divisions.
Decades later, Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story reimagines the musical drama for modern sensibilities. It also aims to rectify the dubious elements of its predecessor, which includes the stereotypical depiction of Puerto Rican characters, with a diverse cast. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler star in the lead roles, alongside Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez.
Spielberg's West Side Story doesn’t quite beat the original, but it’s still a thrilling, wonderfully choreographed spectacle with some interesting departures from the previous version.
In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.
Why watch The King's Man?:
One of the biggest blockbuster releases on the platform in February 2022, The King’s Man is a must-watch. The third instalment in the Kingsman film universe, this movie serves as a prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman movies, The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, telling the origin story of the intelligence agency with a new cast.
The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.
Why watch Eternals?:
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals introduces us to a race of beings who have lived among humans since the dawn of civilisation. Featuring a huge cast and a complicated subplot, there’s certainly a lot to get your teeth into in Chloe Zhao’s densely-packed adventure film.
Shang-Chi, the master of weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.
Why watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?:
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi is given his first full-force solo movie here as he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation and forced to confront the past he thought he’d left behind.
A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.
Why watch Encanto?:
Nominated for three Oscar nominations this year, Disney Animation’s Colombia-set musical Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal – the only member of her extended family not to have been bestowed with a special power – as she finds herself trying to save the day when her house's magic begins to disappear.
Boasting an original soundtrack full of energetic numbers from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is a heart-warming and vibrant affair.
Comedy starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. A California businessman's orderly existence is turned upside down as he reluctantly prepares for the marriage of his beloved only daughter.
Why watch Father of the Bride?:
This Steve Martin family comedy is an early 90s classic – and it's now available for you to stream on Disney Plus. Starring Martin as successful California businessman George Banks, Father of the Bride follows the Banks as they find out their 22-year-old daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams) is engaged to a man she's known for three months and prepare for her upcoming nuptials.
A remake of the 1950 film of the same name, Father of the Bride is a heart-warming chuckle fest featuring excellent performances from Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, Martin Short and BD Wong.
Comedy based on the popular TV series, starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley. Scatterbrained socialites Edina and Patsy go on the run after they're suspected of killing model Kate Moss at a glitzy event. Attempting to make a new life on the French Riviera, they hatch a plan to get rich quick, all while being pursued by their singer nemesis, Lulu.
Why watch Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie?:
Twelve years after BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous came to an end, Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone made their big screen debut with this 2016 film, which saw most of the original cast reprise their beloved roles for 90-minutes of unadulterated fun.
Starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as glamorous alcoholics Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone, Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie picks up with the pair who, now in their 60's, attend a fashion event in the hopes that Patsy can become Kate Moss's new PR agent. However, when the duo accidentally knock the supermodel into the River Thames, they decide to flee the country to evade police and media scrutiny whilst searching for Kate themselves. With Julia Sawalha, Jane Horrocks and June Whitfield returning for the film and cameos from countless celebrities, this fun comedy is a charming comeback for the iconic characters Edina and Patsy, and is a highly enjoyable watch for fans of the original series.
In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.
Why watch Raya and the Last Dragon?:
Following the lead of Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon skipped cinemas entirely and is only available through Premier Access until it becomes free for subscribers on 4th June 2021. Don't let the £19.99 price put you off, however - the film is a visually stunning journey following Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) as she searches for the last surviving dragon in the fantasy realm of Kumundra.
When Flora rescues a squirrel she names Ulysses, she is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life and her outlook forever.
Why watch Flora & Ulysses?:
The next legendary screen duo is upon us - and yes, one of them is a superhero squirrel. Based on the beloved children's novel of the same name, Flora & Ulysses follows a 10-year-old girl who befriends a squirrel who turns out to have superpowers, leading to all sorts of adventures. One for all the family.
Musical romantic drama directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. Montmartre, 1899: Christian, a young Englishman, arrives in Paris with ambitions to become a writer. Befriended by a group of bohemian actors, he comes into contact with Zidler, the unscrupulous manager of the Moulin Rouge, and the beautiful Satine, who immediately captures his heart. But as Christian celebrates his new-found love, tragedy waits in the wings.
Why watch Moulin Rouge?:
This 2001 musical drama from Baz Luhrmann stars Nicole Kidman as a cabaret actress who falls in love with a young poet played by Ewan McGregor in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris.
Packed full of modern day songs and mash-ups, this theatrical love story will be your cup of tea if you're a fan of Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet and The Great Gatsby, and with award-winning performances from Kidman, McGregor and Jim Broadbent.
Sci-fi adventure starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum. The Earth faces its greatest challenge when alien spaceships take up positions above major cities. While world leaders speculate on the intentions of the visitors, cable-TV boffin David Levinson discovers that a signal emanating from the alien vessels is in fact a sinister countdown and the future of the human race hangs in the balance.
Why watch Independence Day?:
A classic sci-fi epic from Roland Emmerich, Independence Day stars Will Smith as Captain Steven Hiller, a pilot and aspiring astronaut who leads the attack against invading aliens threatening the existence of Earth.
With Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch and Harvey Fierstein making up the cast of this 1996 blockbuster, Independence Day is essential viewing for those extraterrestrial-filled spectaculars.
Sci-fi thriller based on the novel by James Dashner, starring Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario and Will Poulter. In a post-apocalyptic world, a young man, confined in a community of teenage boys whose memories have been erased, plots his escape.
Why watch The Maze Runner?:
The 2014 adaptation of James Dashner's dystopian novel The Maze Runner is just one of the films introduced to Disney Plus by Star.
Starring Dylan O'Brien, the first film in the franchise follows 16-year-old Thomas who wakes up with no memory of who he is in the centre of a maze filled with other confused teenagers. A sci-fi adventure full of dark and unpredictable turns, The Maze Runner is perfect for those still reeling from The Hunger Games and Divergent franchises ending.
In early 18th-century England, a sickly Queen Anne occupies the throne while her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country. When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, Sarah is won over by her charm. Yorgos Lanthimos's multi Bafta-winning black comedy starring an Oscar-winning Olivia Colman, with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.
Why watch The Favourite?:
This black period comedy from The Lobster's Yorgos Lanthimos is an eccentric yet rewarding watch, mainly down to an Oscar-winning performance from the excellent Olivia Colman.
Set in 1711, The Favourite looks at Queen Anne's royal court and the rivalry between two cousins, Duchess Sarah of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Masham (Emma Stone), as they compete to be the Queen's favourite.
Comedy fantasy. The inimitable puppets are joined by Michael Caine for their own special interpretation of the classic Dickens Christmas tale, in which miserly Scrooge is visited by ghosts to help him mend his selfish ways.
Why watch The Muppet Christmas Carol?:
Considering the stress we've all had to endure lately, you'd be forgiven if you wanted to get into the festive spirit a little early - and there's no better way to do that then by sitting down with a good Christmas movie.
Fortunately, Disney Plus is home to some of the very best, including Jim Henson's marvellous Muppet Christmas Carol, which remains one of the best adaptations of Charles Dickens' classic ghost story.
Michael Caine stars as the selfish Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts on the night of Christmas Eve who demand that he change his ways, lest he be punished in the afterlife.
The Great Gonzo is a standout as narrator Charles Dickens, Kermit and Miss Piggy portray the down-on-their-luck Cratchits, and a number of other familiar (puppet) faces appear throughout.
It's an uplifting story with some lovely songs and big laughs throughout; Christmas wouldn't be the same without it.
Two elven brothers embark on a quest to bring their father back for one day.
Why watch Onward?:
Pixar's Onward follows elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) as they begin their journey to find a magical stone that will allow them to spend one more day with their late father... or at least his legs.
When their mother Laurel realises they're missing, she teams up with a creature part-lion, bat and scorpion named The Manticore to find them.
Touching, funny and magnificently animated, Onward bears all the hallmarks of a classic Pixar film, yet still manages to stand on its own two feet (no pun intended).
Visual album from Beyoncé inspired by 'The Lion King'.
Why watch Black is King?:
The latest visual album from musician Beyonce landed exclusively on Disney Plus and wowed critics with its powerful themes and imagery.
Partly inspired by the story of The Lion King, the story follows a young prince exiled from his kingdom after his father dies, who goes on a profound personal journey that empowers him to reclaim the throne.
The ambitious film was produced over the course of a year across three continents, with incredible dances, costumes and sets that showcase the beauty of the African continent.
A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon.
Why watch The Call of the Wild?:
Based on Jack London's 1903 novel of the same name, The Call of the Wild follows Buck, a St. Bernard cross whose cushy life in sunny California uprooted when he's abducted and shipped to the Alaskan Yukon. He soon meets loner John Thornton (Harrison Ford), an experienced frontiersman and the two go on to form a strong bond whilst experiencing the adventure of a lifetime.
The Call of the Wild is a heartwarming adaptation of London's classic novel, with a stand-out performance from a gruff Ford that's bound to make any dog-lover shed a tear or two.
Fantasy starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Edward is a man-made boy built by an inventor whose sudden death leaves his creation with sharp metal shears instead of hands. After he is discovered by an Avon lady, who takes him home to her family, Edward is greeted with curiosity by the outside world.
Edward Scissorhands:
Tim Burton's gothic fantasy romance might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Disney, but the film is included on the platform due to the takeover of 20th Century Fox - the studio behind this movie.
Released back in 1990, Edward Scissorhands remains both one of Burton's best films and a career highlight for Johnny Depp, who plays the titular synthetic man, who is framed for a crime he doesn't commit after being taken in by a kindly saleswoman, while also falling in love with her daughter.
Unconventional and unforgettable, a simple description of this bewitching film can't quite do it justice, and there's good reason it is now regarded as a bonafide classic.
Comedy starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister's wish to be free of his family is realised when they accidentally set off without him for a Christmas break in Paris. Suddenly finding himself home alone, Kevin's efforts to cope with the household chores are hindered by two inept criminals attempting a robbery.
Why watch Home Alone?:
Home Alone might be a Christmas film, but let's be honest - it's one of those comfort movies that you can happily watch at any time of year, even the middle of summer!
Macaulay Culkin stars as an eight year old who is left to fend for himself when his family accidentally leave for holiday without him, but his delight at having the whole house to himself diminishes when he finds himself having to do battle with a pair of incompetent thieves played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.
There have been several sequels since - and a planned TV series reboot for Disney Plus is currently in the works - but so far nothing even gets close to the magic and warmth of the 1990 original.
A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.
Why watch Mulan?:
The hugely anticipated live action remake of animated classic Mulanfinally arrived on the service in September after forgoing a cinema release.
Like the '90s original, the fearless young protagonist must disguise herself as a man to save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, battling northern invaders in China in the process.
But as much as there are similarities, there are lots of changes from the original as well - you won't find any talking dragon companions or musical numbers in this altogether more gritty adaptation, which has been given a 12A age rating.
When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.
Why watch Spies in Disguise?:
An excellent voice cast including Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones and Ben Mendelsohn lend their voices to this animated comedy about a super spy and a scientist who are forced to work together despite their personalities being polar opposites.
When a science experiment goes wrong, the spy (Smith) is accidentally turned into a pigeon - hence Spies in Disguise - and the two must do their utmost to prevent a cybernetic terrorist from seeking revenge, while attempting to return the agent to his human form.
A gorilla named Ivan tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Ruby as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity.
Wjhy watch The One and Only Ivan?:
Bryan Cranston. A stray dog voiced by Danny DeVito. Stellar source material. The One and Only Ivan, the new Disney Plus live-action movie has a lot going for it. And that’s even before we get into the film’s tear-jerker of a plot.
It follows a gorilla named Ivan (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Stella the elephant (Angelina Jolie) and Bob the dog (DeVito) who live in a cage at the top of a US mall. They have no recollection how they got there, but know the mall is owned by Mack (Bryan Cranston).
Although seemingly content with life, something changes in Ivan when Ruby, an abused elephant join the group. As the synopsis says, it “causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.”
The real life of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast.
Why watch Hamilton?:
Hamilton – the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical that took the world by storm – has arrived on Disney Plus for all theatre fans to see. This filmed version of the original Broadway production tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton (Miranda), from his marriage to Elizabeth Schuyler (Phillipa Soo) and his efforts against the British to his rivalry with Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his eventual demise. With a soundtrack of hit hip-hop influenced songs, you'll be left Satisfied by this Tony Award-winning musical. If you're at all unsure, check out RadioTimes.com's Hamilton review.
Elsa the Snow Queen finds herself strangely unsettled. After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, she travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom, an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. Sequel to the blockbusting animated adventure, featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad.
Why watch Frozen II?:
The singing sisters of Arendelle are back in this magical sequel to Disney's smash hit Frozen. Released last year, Frozen II sees Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) venture into the unknown to learn the origins of Elsa's icy powers. With a soundtrack just as enchanting as its predecessor, this animated musical will have you humming its hits long after you finish watching. Click here to read our Frozen II review.