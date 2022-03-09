This is largely thanks to its film catalogue. Disney has an estimated 500 movies on its streaming platform – and the library just keeps on expanding.

Almost three years after Walt Disney Co. launched its streaming service Disney Plus, the platform has grown into one of the entertainment industry’s biggest competitors to streaming giant Netflix.

From Star Wars and Marvel to the latest projects from Pixar, Disney Plus welcomes new titles every week – and always has something new to offer.

What's more, the platform also offers a host of critically-acclaimed films you probably didn't realise were anything to do with Disney – including Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, 2021 Oscar winner Nomadland and Matt Damon epic The Martian. They're all on there.

However, with more and more films landing on Disney Plus so soon after premiering in cinemas – and in some cases on the same day – it’s becoming harder to sift through the catalogue and find something to watch.

From new Disney animated movies to live-action versions of classic, to brand-new movies on Disney Plus, RadioTimes.com has broken down our top film picks on the platform in this list.

Last updated: 9th March 2022

Best movies on Disney Plus UK to watch right now

Marvel movies on Disney Plus UK

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

With new titles added after their release, Disney Plus promises to host the majority of the MCU:

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Eternals

Guardians of The Galaxy

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel's The Avengers

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

Of course that's not in watching order – find out more about that over here.

Star Wars movies on Disney Plus

Hayden Christensen in Star Wars Episode II Attack Of The Clones

Fortunately, you don’t need to fly to a galaxy far far away to see the Star Wars saga. Well, the majority of it, anyway.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Empire Of Dreams: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy

If you're wondering what order to watch them in because let's face it, it can be controversial, we have a guide to how to watch Star Wars in order.

Pixar movies on Disney Plus UK

Luca Pixar

Yes, Disney also owns Pixar, the folks behind the likes of Toy Story and Inside Out. So if you need a laugh, go for Ratatouille, if you need a cry, go for Toy Story 3 (we're not over that heartbreaking burner scene yet), and if you need a romance, WALL-E is your go-to. Here are the Pixar options on Disney Plus UK.