Culkin's win now puts him in pole position in the Supporting Actor category going into the rest of the awards season, while the film itself also picked up Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Eisenberg.

But are fans in the UK currently able to watch the film, and if so, is it available on any streaming services? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch A Real Pain.

How to watch A Real Pain - is it streaming?

Jesse Eisenberg and Will Sharpe in A Real Pain. Searchlight Pictures

A Real Pain is not yet available to stream in the UK, as it is just about to be released exclusively in cinemas.

While the film has already been out for some time in the US, it will be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 8th January 2025.

What is A Real Pain about?

Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain. Searchlight Pictures

The official synopsis for A Real Pain says: "Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother.

"The adventure takes a turn when the odd couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history."

A Real Pain cast - who stars in the film?

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain. Searchlight Pictures

Writer and director Jesse Eisenberg also leads the cast of his film A Real Pain, playing David.

Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin plays his cousin Benji, and the rest of the cast is filled out by the likes of Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) and Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing).

You can find the full list of stars here:

Jesse Eisenberg as David Kaplan

Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan

Will Sharpe as James

Jennifer Grey as Marcia

Kurt Egyiawan as Eloge

Liza Sadovy as Diane

Daniel Oreskes as Mark

Ellora Torchia as Priya

A Real Pain trailer

You can watch the trailer for A Real Pain right here now.

A Real Pain will be available to watch in UK cinemas from 8th January 2025.

