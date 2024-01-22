We're also happy to know that, thankfully, Gatwa is on board for at least two seasons – because, honestly, we already know that one won't be enough for us. Plus, we have a new companion to meet – so welcome to Varada Sethu!

Of course, much is being kept under wraps, but here's everything we know about Doctor Who season 15!

We're expecting Doctor Who season 15 to air in May 2025.

Russell T Davies previously made reference to that release window in The Big Issue, saying: "If I sound a bit hyper, it's because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025."

That would mean season 15 airs pretty much exactly a year after season 14.

In October 2023, it was announced that filming had started on Gatwa's second season.

Who will star in Doctor Who season 15?

Here's who we're expecting so far!

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Varada Sethu as TBC

Jonah Hauer-King as TBC

Gatwa previously confirmed he would be staying for at least two seasons of Doctor Who, telling Rolling Stone: "[Theatre] kept me warm and it held me all night, even if I was broke. But I’m planning on getting back to it next year, after I finish season two of Doctor Who."

It's also been confirmed that Andor star Sethu has been cast as the Doctor's new companion. We don't know much about her just yet but she has been spotted filming with Gatwa for what looks like a Las Vegas adventure!

It's also been reported that Gibson will take on a smaller role in season 15 - something that could prove exciting as we'll get to see more of Ruby's life beyond her adventures with the Doctor.

Gibson and Hauer-King have been spotted filming on set, with the actor appearing to play a love interest of Ruby's.

There have been more teases about who we can expect, too, including a familiar face from an anniversary episode.

Script editor Scott Handcock previously wrote in Doctor Who Magazine: "A busy day for Block 2 as Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson meet with writers for a Block 2 page turn ahead of an afternoon readthrough - that features an actor who might be familiar to Doctor Who fans having appeared in a previous anniversary adventure."

Plus, plenty of characters from season 14 could be carried through to the next season, including Ruby's family - adoptive mum Carla (played by Michelle Greenidge) and nan Cherry (played by Angela Wynter).

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Classic Doctor Who companion Bonnie Langford is also returning as Mel Bush for season 14 - could she be back for more in season 15?

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan is set to star in the 2024 Christmas special, too - could her character return?

How many episodes will be in Doctor Who season 15?

Doctor Who season 15 will consist of eight episodes. Alex Pillai will be directing the first block of episodes, with Peter Hoar helming the second.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about The Last of Us in 2023, Hoar admitted that he "would love" to do another episode of the long-running sci-fi series – although he said that wasn't "on the cards" at the time.

Peter Hoar. Getty

He added: "I was with [Russell] last night and someone asked the exact same question, 'Oh, does this mean you're going to do Doctor Who together?' and I said, 'No,' and you could tell nobody believed a word I was saying, but it's true.

"I grew up with Doctor Who, hence why I would do it again."

Much like season 14, episodes will air on BBC One and will be be available internationally on Disney Plus.

What could Doctor Who season 15 be about?

Of course, there are very few details known about the plot of season 15 considering how far away it is, but Davies has given us some teases and tidbits in the past.

Davies told The Big Issue of one episode in season 15: "It's brand new. It does things we've never done before. The writing really pushed me.

Russell T Davies and the new Doctor – Ncuti Gatwa. David M Benett/Getty Images

"It's such a mad episode, I had to deliver it with a diagram explaining what's going on! I’ve never had to do that in my entire life before."

He previously teased that one of the episodes would include the words "garden", "firmament" and "diploma" - not much to go on perhaps, but still more than enough to give fans something new to speculate about.

Is there a trailer for Doctor Who season 15?

Not yet! We'll keep this page updated with details when they're announced.

The Best Ever... Doctor Who Story

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

