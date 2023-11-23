"If I sound a bit hyper, it's because I just this morning delivered a Doctor Who script that will be on air in May 2025," Davies told the publication.

"And it's brand new. It does things we've never done before. The writing really pushed me. It's such a mad episode, I had to deliver it with a diagram explaining what's going on! I’ve never had to do that in my entire life before."

Russell T Davies. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa has yet to make his debut on the series, which returns this weekend with the first of a series of specials.

The Star Beast will see Tennant's Time Lord – this time, the Fourteenth Doctor – reunite with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble and usher in a new era for the sci-fi favourite, with the BBC partnering with Disney Plus to bring the show to international audiences.

A move that happened to coincide with Davies's return, spurred on by an email sent to the BBC after Tate and Tennant told Davies they were up for it.

"That was not my plan. I would not have thought that was possible. But I'm delighted it’s there," Davies explained to The Big Issue. "So they sprung that trap on me and I took the bait.

"And I agree with their plan, I think that’s important to say. Because Doctor Who is worth supersizing. It deserves more money. People deserve to see this on their screens."

It certainly sounds like the series's future, at home and oversees, is secure. It also seems like there's plenty to come for Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. Both in his debut season, set to arrive in 2024 following a Christmas Day debut, and beyond.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

