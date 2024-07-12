We might have a while to go until we all gather around the TV for the Doctor's next festive adventure, but we do know a fair bit about what awaits us!

Here's everything we know so far about the Doctor Who Christmas special 2024, Joy to the World.

While no official announcement has been made, hopefully we're pretty safe in assuming the Doctor Who Christmas special will air on Christmas Day 2024. Timings will be confirmed closer to that date.

Of course, this hasn't always been the case, with the festive special instead shifting to New Year's Day during Chris Chibnall's reign as showrunner.

Steven Moffat standing on the set of Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/James Pardon

However, Russell T Davies, who returned to helm the show when Gatwa took over the keys to the TARDIS, has previously said that the show airing on Christmas Day was a condition of his return.

He said on Doctor Who: Unleashed: "This was kind of like number one on my shopping list – Christmas Day. I literally went to the BBC saying, 'Back on Christmas Day, thank you very much. Let’s have this.'

"I just think it suits Doctor Who. I think the stories are more fun. Any story with tinsel in it is better than a story without tinsel in it."

Doctor Who Christmas special 2024 cast: Who will star in Joy to the World?

While we don't know a huge amount about the cast for Joy to the World, we do have a few key names down.

Here's who we're expecting to star in Joy to the World:

Nicola Coughlan as TBC

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor

Derry Girls star Coughlan has been confirmed to star in Joy to the World, with Moffat telling Ireland AM: "Nicola is wonderful in it, she will break your heart."

Nicola Coughlan. Getty

While this hasn't been confirmed, we also wouldn't be surprised if we saw some of the following cast members back in action:

While the season 14 finale episode Empire of Death saw Gibson's Ruby depart the TARDIS in emotional scenes, it has been confirmed she'll be back in a smaller role in season 15 next year.

So it wouldn't be out of the question to see the Doctor pop in to check on the Sundays - especially since it'll be Ruby's birthday!

We're also not ruling out any surprise cameos - after all, last year saw Davina McCall playing herself and a host of baby-eating goblins, so anything could happen!

Doctor Who Christmas special 2024 plot: What could happen in Joy to the World?

As for what will happen in Joy to the World? That's anyone's guess. Doctor Who's Christmas episodes are almost always a standalone story that the family can watch together.

However, former showrunner Moffat is, of course, known for his iconic Doctor Who monsters, including the Weeping Angels and the Silence. So, could we be seeing a darker Christmas than usual?

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa. BBC Studios/Yoshitaka Kono

As detailed above, he's also referred to Coughlan's performance as "heartbreaking" - so we might want to brace ourselves!

Showrunner Davies has also given us a clue. Speaking in a behind the scenes video on YouTube for Empire of Death, Davies said: "Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often - Christmas! Here comes Christmas.

"I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

We'll share any new information on this page as and when it comes.

Is there a trailer for the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special?

Not yet! We'll share any footage as and when it comes.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

