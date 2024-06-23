Speaking in a behind the scenes video on YouTube for Empire of Death, Davies said: "Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often - Christmas! Here comes Christmas.

"I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

Steven Moffat standing on the set of Doctor Who episode Boom. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Moffat, who was showrunner on Doctor Who between 2010 and 2017, returned to guest write the season 14 episode Boom which aired earlier this year, but has said he isn't returning for season 15 beyond writing the upcoming Christmas special.

He previously told TV Choice: "I should probably introduce that one from an armchair, 'Here we are — number 50.' But I’m not involved in next year’s series. There are other things coming for me, so I might never write for Doctor Who again.

"As I got to the end of Joy to the World, I did think, 'Is that it? My final moment?' So that could be my goodbye. Number 50? I’ll take that."

Moffat's previous episode, Boom, featured the surprise appearance of future companion star Varada Sethu, playing a character called Mundy Flynn.

While Mundy survived the episode, it is expected that she will play a different role in season 15 - although Moffat has teased a "plan" regarding her mysterious double appearance.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

