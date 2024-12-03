Now, as the BBC reveals its schedule for Christmas, it has been confirmed that the special will air on Wednesday 25th December at 5:10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A trailer for the special was released earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, with Coughlan's Joy seen meeting the Doctor for the first time, as he repeatedly pops out of doors in different locations offering a ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte.

A separate teaser was released earlier this month for Children in Need, showing the Doctor and Joy in a pretty tight spot with a hungry dinosaur...

Joy to the World will be the second Christmas outing for the show since Russell T Davies's return as showrunner, after Chris Chibnall's era instead featured New Year specials.

Last year's outing, The Church on Ruby Road, introduced companion Ruby Sunday for the first time, and was the first episode fully headlined by Gatwa.

Meanwhile, this will be the first Christmas special to be written by Moffat since the final episode of his era, Twice Upon a Time, although he has returned to the show once before, writing the season 14 episode Boom which debuted earlier this year.

As for what Joy to the World has in store for fans, for now they will just have to wait and see. Davies did offer up a tease earlier this year, speaking in a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube for Empire of Death.

He said: "Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often - Christmas! Here comes Christmas.

"I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

