Now, Twist takes on a different role as narrator of Doctor Who: On Ghost Beach, which is described as "haunting tale of mystery and adventure" starring the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

The synopsis for the story, written by Niel Bushnell, begins: "The TARDIS arrives in County Durham, England, in 1958.

"Seaham Chemical Beach was once a scene of heavy industry, long since abandoned, but now local residents are having nightmares and seeing apparitions.

"It isn’t long before the Doctor and Ruby are affected by the beach’s peculiar atmosphere. As they begin to forget exactly who they are, Ruby hears a distant voice calling her on."

It concludes: "Whose memories are filling the travellers’ heads, and what is the significance of Ghost Beach, in the Sea of Despair, on the planet Farfrom? Even more importantly – who is Reg?"

If you're suitably intrigued, check out a four-minute clip from Doctor Who: On Ghost Beach below, released exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com (courtesy of Penguin Random House). You can pre-order on Amazon now.

On Ghost Beach will release on the same day as Doctor Who: Sting of the Sasquatch – another audio adventure starring the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday – narrated by Genesis Lynea (also known as UNIT's Harriet Arbinger aka Sutekh's Harbinger).

The synopsis for that title, written by Darren Jones, reads: "In a National Park in north-west America, the Doctor and Ruby are pursued by large, ape-like creatures who seem to literally disappear into the trees.

"When Ruby falls ill after apparently being stung, the Doctor believes the infection is extra-terrestrial in origin...

"Then the ape creatures kidnap Ruby, and the Doctor is determined to both save her life and solve the mystery of the Sasquatch."

Doctor Who: On Ghost Beach and Sting of the Sasquatch are released on Thursday 7th November 2024.

