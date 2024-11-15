The clip opens with the Doctor lamenting how even evil needs PR and a logo, and while it seems like a minor rant, he has a point.

He starts to scan a briefcase left on the floor, and finds that it's made by Villengard, an arms manufacturer fans will recall has cropped up in the Whoniverse before (The Doctor Dances and Twice Upon a Time).

While discussing what the company is, a virtual Q&A system pops up to answer any questions they might have about the company, which is soon replaced with an avatar of a Silurian.

As the Doctor gets stuck into a meaty debate with the avatar about the previously-teased Time Hotel, his latest companion is distracted by the sight of something big... really big. A T-Rex.

As the Doctor and Joy fall towards the beast, the clip ends, teasing more to come.

Watch the clip below:

Ncuti Gatwa will return as the Fifteenth Doctor in the special, with Nicola Coughlan making her Doctor Who debut as a character named Joy.

We've already been treated to a teaser trailer and some casting announcements including a Sherlock star who's set to play a Silurian.

But, more recently, Moffat (who previously served as Doctor Who's showrunner) confirmed some key plot details.

Speaking to BBC South East News, Moffat revealed: "I can tease something about the Christmas special. Imagine in the far, far future, imagine that a hotel chain got hold of the idea of time travel.

"What's the first thing a hotel chain would do if they had time travel? They'd realise they had an opportunity to sell all the unsold nights in their own hotels in history."

Moffat also revealed showrunner Russell T Davies approached him to write the Christmas special after running out of time and needing to start work on Doctor Who season 15.

Jonathan Aris as Melnak the Silurian in Doctor Who's Christmas special. BBC

Moffat explained: "The truth is – I absolutely love doing Doctor Who Christmas because I'm a big fan of Christmas, I absolutely adore Christmas.

"Then the email came through saying, 'Steven, I need to get on to series 2, I'm never going to finish this Christmas script – could you come in and write one?' Not complete his script, just come in and do another one from scratch."

Coughlan herself has called her character Joy "a determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the Doctor".

But, of course, it wouldn't be a Moffat episode without a bit of heartbreak. He previously teased to Ireland AM: "Nicola is wonderful in it, she will break your heart."

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

